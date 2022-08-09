Contract termination proceedings that once threatened Epic Charter School’s future were formally ended on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-0 to dismiss those sponsorship contract termination proceedings, initially begun in October 2020 and on hold since April 2021, when a consent agreement deal bought Epic more time to try to come into compliance with its sponsor.

“It is a big deal. It’s almost anticlimactic today, but it has been a hell of a ride,” said Robert Franklin, who serves as chairman of the virtual charter school board.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board initiated termination proceedings against Epic, the state’s largest online public school, shortly after an October 2020 state investigative audit uncovered years of illegal administrative cost overruns, comingling of funds that should have been kept separate by Epic’s two Oklahoma schools, and the use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded school employees for a third Epic charter school operating in Southern California.

A consent agreement between Epic school leaders and the virtual charter school board was reached in 2021 to separate all administrative functions and governance of Epic’s two schools, but Epic struggled to come into full compliance with the deal.

One of the final hang-ups was Epic’s longtime practice of sharing employees between two separate schools and having only one governing board with the same members overseeing both schools.

Because state funds for the two schools were found to have been comingled in previous years, the statewide virtual charter school board was insistent that Epic’s two schools have two independent governing boards to represent each school’s interests and adopt “shared service agreements” if the schools wished to continue sharing employees.

Instead, Epic’s governing board chose to consolidate into a single school, with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board agreeing to sponsor it. Rose State College, which authorized Epic’s second school system — Epic Blended Learning Centers — also approved of the consolidation.

Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield called Tuesday’s vote to formally end the termination proceedings “a milestone moment in the history of Epic Charter School.”

“It has been a long road, but on behalf of our Epic team and Board of Education, we are grateful for the patience and direction provided to us by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and its leadership,” Banfield said in a written press statement. “Today, our hard work and dedication to transforming Epic Charter School was recognized by the organization directly in charge of our oversight.”

Franklin, who works as associate superintendent at Tulsa Tech, said dealing with such a fiscal and legal crisis at a sponsored charter school has significantly altered the way the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approaches oversight of existing schools and potential sponsorship of new applicants.

“I think our ligaments have been stretched. To say how important this oversight is and the commitment that the three (virtual charter school) board members have taken professionally and personally is serious,” Franklin said.

“I give my colleagues high marks for staying with this. I think we have been changed dramatically and our executive director has been changed dramatically. We’re all asking tougher questions and we are all in a place that is more attentive.”

Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney, who made themselves millionaires by setting up the for-profit Epic Youth Services company to manage the Epic schools, lost control of Epic in May 2021 in the aftermath of the extremely critical investigative audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.

In total, Epic has been docked about $20 million by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for hiding years’ worth of administrative overhead costs that exceeded statutory limits for all public schools in the state.

Chaney, Harris and their longtime chief financial officer, Josh Brock, are now facing criminal charges in a massive racketeering case filed in June, and the Internal Revenue Service recently expanded its ongoing audit of Epic to include an additional two years under the school’s former for-profit managers.