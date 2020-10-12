Some TPS parents, teachers urge district to remain in distance learning

For parent and teacher Carrie Hefton, the district's recommendation to implement some in-person instruction wasn't surprising due to the heavy pressure from many community members. But her primary fear is that an early return to school eventually would lead back to distance learning, creating an inconsistent educational experience for students.

While one of Hefton's kids attends TPS and has spent the semester in distance learning, the other goes to Liberty Public Schools. The rural school district originally attempted in-person instruction but temporarily switched to distance learning partway through the school year due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"They need consistency," she said. "That's my word here. If you're going to be inconsistent with the kids, that's going to lead them to traumatic experiences, and they're not going to be feeling secure in their learning."

Nikhyl Sud, a seventh-grade math teacher at Rogers Middle School, said distance learning has presented plenty of challenges for families and educators.

But Sud believes the difficulty surrounding distance learning shouldn't outweigh the risks of returning to school amid a pandemic.