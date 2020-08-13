Some students and staff members of an eastern Oklahoma school were ordered to quarantine Thursday after possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Maryetta Public Schools Superintendent Lori Means said in a letter to parents and the public that the school was notified Thursday that a student or staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. Those “in close contact” with the person on Tuesday were notified and ordered to quarantine until Aug. 26.
“If you have not received a phone call today from the school, your child has not been identified as being in close contact with the positive individual, however, we believe one of our greatest responsibilities is to communicate transparently,” Means wrote in the letter.
The Adair County school just north of Stilwell offered a distance learning option for students “who cannot attend in person,” according to a previous social media post, but began traditional in-person learning Aug. 6.
Means said the school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines. Masks are required for all students and staff, and students are kept in pod zones that don’t interact with others in an effort to decrease potential spread of the virus.
“We believe those procedures are working allowing us to quarantine only one class as opposed to multiple classes,” Means wrote.
The school recommends that any student who begins exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, be tested immediately.