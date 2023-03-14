OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday sent the House a handful of education bills.

The bills are by Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.

Senate Bill 522 would provide a $500 stipend to all mentor teachers.

SB 529 would provide scholarships to students who graduate from education colleges and receive a teaching certification. Those who pass the program must commit to four years of service in a low-income school or pay the scholarship amount back to the state.

SB 525 would require a district that asked a certified teacher to get an additional certification to pay for the cost of the exam.

SB 531 would create the Rewarding Student Outcomes Act. It would provide bonuses to school districts, charter schools, or virtual charters that have at least a 1% increase in the number of graduates demonstrating college, career, or military readiness above the preceding school year. These would include a $1,500 award for every economically disadvantaged graduate and a $500 award for every non-economically disadvantaged graduate.

The bill further modifies the A-F accountability system by removing chronic absenteeism as a factor.

“I’ve worked for almost 10 months where I’ve met with thousands of teachers and administrators and education advocates,” Pugh said. “This is not about Adam Pugh. This is about what is the best education policy for the state of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma is facing a teacher shortage.

The Senate has yet to take up Pugh’s SB 364, which would provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers, and SB 482, which provides raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000.

In unrelated action, the Senate passed a bill to give raises to poll workers.

SB 290, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would increase the pay for election inspectors to $225 from $110 and to $200 from $100 for judges and clerks.

“In recent years it has been more difficult to find individuals who are willing to work on election days, and harder to replace long-time election workers who have retired,” Hamilton said. “This is an issue statewide and the goal is that providing this much needed pay increase for these citizens who work up to 14 hours election day, we will see more interest in staffing elections.”​

