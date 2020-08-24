A study titled “Parents, Teachers, and Distance Learning During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Snapshot from Tulsa, OK,” collected responses from the families and teachers of Tulsa-area first-graders about their experiences during the first three months of the pandemic.
Job loss, food insecurity and difficulties adapting to distance learning were among the problems that many low-income school families in Tulsa found themselves facing last spring due to COVID-19, a new study reports.
The study, titled “Parents, Teachers, and Distance Learning During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Snapshot from Tulsa, OK,” collected responses from the families and teachers of Tulsa-area first-graders about their experiences during the first three months of the pandemic.
Nearly half of responding parents had lost a job or had hours cut, and 60% reported a decrease in household income. Additionally, 49% of families experienced food insecurity.
The study, a collaboration between the Early Childhood Education Institute at OU-Tulsa and researchers at Georgetown University, also reports on some of the challenges created by the unexpected switch to distance learning.
Difficulties with distance learning were reported by 65% of parents, with 30% saying their child needed more support than they could provide. Nearly 40% of children spent an hour or less per day on distance learning and nearly 1 in 5 parents reported their child never communicated with their teacher.
Diane Horm, institute director, said that although schools have prepared for more intentional online learning this fall and are distributing additional technology, “more supports for all involved are needed.”
“Regardless of the format of any given school this fall, it is not business as usual, and that calls for more supports.”
Horm said the study’s findings of “pervasive” food insecurity and depressive symptoms are “a cause for concern,” as are parent reports of increased emotional and behavioral problems in their children.
“Although our study found that schools provided a lifeline to food, it is important for policymakers to understand the need for additional supports including mental health and parenting support services,” she said.
The study was conducted using participants — a diverse sample of children from low-income families — already involved in another study on the effects of attending pre-K programs.
Responses from teachers and parents show “some clear wins along with many struggles” related to the pandemic, said Sherri Castle, the institute’s assistant director of research.
Schools were successful, for example, in distributing devices to many students and providing abundant opportunities for accessing meals, she said.
However, many families still struggled with food insecurity, internet access and other household stressors, Castle added.
“Importantly, structural inequities that are rampant in society were illustrated in the data, as well,” she said, adding that families of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, reported relatively higher levels of income loss and food insecurity.
Teachers, meanwhile, faced many of the same struggles as parents.
One in 5 teachers reported food insecurity while one-quarter experienced depressive symptoms. Nearly half of the teachers reporting food insecurity also reported feeling depressed.
Nearly 46% of teachers also had their own children at home while leading distance learning and 68% reported increased job stress.
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings 30% OFF!