 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skiatook superintendent retiring after 39 years in public education

  • 0
Tabitha Hendryx (copy)

Thomas

 Courtesy

SKIATOOK — Another Tulsa-area school district is about to be under new leadership.

After 39 years in public education, including more than a decade with Skiatook Public Schools, Rick Thomas has announced he will retire as superintendent at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

His last day with the district is June 30. He will join the Oklahoma School Insurance Group as its new executive director in July.

“It’s been a good run at Skiatook,” he said. “I’ve been here 11 years, and it’s a great school in a great community. I will miss it, but I am looking forward to the chance to move into this new opportunity.”

Previously the superintendent at Oologah-Talala, Thomas joined Skiatook Public Schools in 2011 after a bribery scandal involving district resources forced the resignation of former superintendent Gary Johnson.

Both Johnson and an Oklahoma City businessman ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of bribery each in the state court system and a federal charge of conspiracy.

People are also reading…

Arriving in the scandal’s aftermath, Thomas worked to rebuild the community’s trust in the district, which helped lead to the passage of two bond packages during his tenure. With those memories in mind, he said he will work with the board of education and his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m invested in this school and this community,” he said. “I don’t want to see them lose what we’ve built up over the years.”

In an open letter posted Wednesday to the district’s website, the Skiatook board of education announced it would partner with the Oklahoma State School Board Association to find Thomas’ successor.

A community survey will remain open via the district’s website through May 13.

Skiatook is the seventh Tulsa-area school district to change superintendents within the last 12 months. Other area districts with a leadership change since the end of the 2020-2021 school year include Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Owasso, Stillwater and Tahlequah.

Featured video:

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Backers celebrate construction start of $24 million Crossover Community Center

Backers celebrate construction start of $24 million Crossover Community Center

Located at 940 E. 36th St. North, the two-story, 80,000-square-foot community center will serve as the primary building for CCI’s Crossover Preparatory Academy all-boys school. Outside school hours, the center’s purpose will provide children and adults a safe place to gather for educational, physical, and social activities and programs.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert