Skiatook superintendent retiring after 39 years in public education

SKIATOOK — Another Tulsa-area school district is about to be under new leadership.

After 39 years in public education, including more than a decade with Skiatook Public Schools, Rick Thomas has announced he will retire as superintendent at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

His last day with the district is June 30. He will join the Oklahoma School Insurance Group as its new executive director in July.

“It’s been a good run at Skiatook,” he said. “I’ve been here 11 years, and it’s a great school in a great community. I will miss it, but I am looking forward to the chance to move into this new opportunity.”

Previously the superintendent at Oologah-Talala, Thomas joined Skiatook Public Schools in 2011 after a bribery scandal involving district resources forced the resignation of former superintendent Gary Johnson.

Both Johnson and an Oklahoma City businessman ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of bribery each in the state court system and a federal charge of conspiracy.

Arriving in the scandal’s aftermath, Thomas worked to rebuild the community’s trust in the district, which helped lead to the passage of two bond packages during his tenure. With those memories in mind, he said he will work with the board of education and his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m invested in this school and this community,” he said. “I don’t want to see them lose what we’ve built up over the years.”

In an open letter posted Wednesday to the district’s website, the Skiatook board of education announced it would partner with the Oklahoma State School Board Association to find Thomas’ successor.

A community survey will remain open via the district’s website through May 13.

Skiatook is the seventh Tulsa-area school district to change superintendents within the last 12 months. Other area districts with a leadership change since the end of the 2020-2021 school year include Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Owasso, Stillwater and Tahlequah.

Featured video:

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.