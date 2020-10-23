Skiatook, Sperry high schools go to distance learning after COVID-19 affects students, staff

Both Skiatook and Sperry high schools are moving to distance learning through the first week of November after positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the districts.

Students will attend classes virtually through Google Classroom or with printed packets through Nov. 6, according to separate statements from district superintendents.

Sperry Superintendent Brian Beagles said three staff members and 17% of Sperry High School students are quarantining after close contact with a person who tested positive.

In nearby Skiatook, Superintendent Rick Thomas said eight staffers and 120 students would quarantine, as well, after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas said in a news release that the decision to switch from in-person classes was made because students' safety is the district's "top priority."

Other campuses in Skiatook reportedly have students and staff quarantining, as well. Fifteen students and two staff members at Marrs Elementary are quarantining after close contact, with three students at Skiatook Elementary and two more at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary also are quarantining.

Four students and one staff member at Newman Middle School are also quarantining, according to the news release.