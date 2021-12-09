Sexual misconduct allegations made against Emerson Elementary School teacher

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed Wednesday that it is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving a Tulsa Public Schools elementary school student and employee.

According to court documents, a teacher at Emerson Elementary School is alleged to have repeatedly pulled down a kindergartner’s pants and touched the child’s genitals while on campus. Along with giving the child multiple gifts, the teacher attempted to pursue a relationship with the child after being moved to another class.

The Tulsa World is not identifying the child. It also is not identifying the teacher at this time because no charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

A TPD spokesman said the department’s Child Crisis Unit and TPS campus police are working together but that no arrests have been made.

According to an emergency protective order granted by a Tulsa County District Court judge on Monday, the teacher is barred from coming within 100 yards of the child.

A spokeswoman for TPS declined to comment on the matter beyond the information in a letter sent to Emerson students’ parents from the school’s principal, Elizabeth Taylor.

“While we are not able to disclose confidential employee information about any particular case, I can share that the district will respond to any findings of misconduct with the appropriate response, up to and including termination if warranted,” the letter reads. “Also, although there are no impending changes to the school’s staffing at this time, I will be sure to contact you and update you with any changes that occur.”

