Several area schools to be in distance learning Monday

Officials with Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Union public schools announced Sunday that several of their campuses will be at least partially in distance learning Monday.

With one exception, students attending Anderson, Emerson, Hawthorne, Lindbergh and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Memorial Middle School, Tulsa MET and Phoenix Rising will not have in-person classes on Monday due to staff absences. That lone exception is for Memorial Middle School students receiving Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services.

Additionally, the fourth grade dual language classes at Skelly Elementary School, fourth grade at Kerr Elementary School and the third and fifth grades at Zarrow International School will also be in distance learning Monday due to staff absences.

Grab and go meal service will be available outside the elementary and middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phoenix Rising students needing a meal are asked to call the school at 918-833-8650 to make arrangements.

A decision about Tuesday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m.