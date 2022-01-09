Several area schools to be in distance learning Monday

Officials with Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Union public schools announced Sunday that several of their campuses will be at least partially in distance learning Monday.
With one exception, students attending Anderson, Emerson, Hawthorne, Lindbergh and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Memorial Middle School, Tulsa MET and Phoenix Rising will not have in-person classes on Monday due to staff absences. That lone exception is for Memorial Middle School students receiving Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services.
Additionally, the fourth grade dual language classes at Skelly Elementary School, fourth grade at Kerr Elementary School and the third and fifth grades at Zarrow International School will also be in distance learning Monday due to staff absences.
Grab and go meal service will be available outside the elementary and middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phoenix Rising students needing a meal are asked to call the school at 918-833-8650 to make arrangements.
A decision about Tuesday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m.
Monroe Demonstration Academy, McLain High School and Rogers and Central middle and high schools will all resume in-person classes on Monday. McLain, Rogers and Central started the second semester in distance learning after more than 30 faculty members across the three campuses called in absent.
To the east, staff absences have also forced Broken Arrow’s Sequoyah Middle School to go to distance learning Monday. Meal service will be available at the school from noon to 1 p.m. and the school is slated to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday.
After using Friday as a district-wide distance learning day, Union Public Schools announced Sunday night that in-person classes will be suspended Monday for its freshman academy and high school due to staff absences.
All other Union campuses will be in-person with the district’s administrators and remaining substitutes reassigned to cover lower grades as needed. As of Thursday, Union had 28 uncovered classrooms district-wide.
