Several area school districts with board primaries, bond packages to be decided next month

Among her priorities is emphasizing multicultural and culturally sensitive education for students, including providing culturally relevant learning materials for students that take into account the specific needs at each site.

“We need to have our schools think about the populations they’re serving,” she said. “For example, Springdale does not serve the same community as Kendall-Whittier.”

A retired educator, Campbell taught science, math and engineering technology at Monroe Demonstration School and McLain High School for a combined 17 years.

Campbell decided to run after attempts to reach out to District 2 representatives and include them in the McLain community went unanswered. Although McLain High School’s campus is in District 3, the attendance areas for the two southernmost schools within its feeder pattern are in District 2.

“I just could not get a response,” she said. “I didn’t think that was right.”

Drawing on both her experience as a teacher and growing up with in a community with limited teacher turnover, she said one of her priorities if elected would be to find a way to maintain largely stable faculty rosters around the district in order to provide a consistent support network for students.