Seven Oklahoma schools must add days to 2022-23 school calendars after state ed board denies waivers

Seven Oklahoma school districts must alter their shorter-than-normal school calendars after the State Board of Education on Thursday denied them waivers to continue in 2022-23.

The state board voted 6-0 to deny applications for Morrison Public School in Okmulgee County and Jennings Public School in Pawnee County, as well as the public schools of Antlers, Battiest, Bridge Creek, LeFlore and Roff to continue using "alternate calendars," with fewer than the bare minimum 165 days required by state law.

Years ago, Oklahoma moved away from a standard 180-day school calendar requirement and allowed local boards of education to opt for a school year with a minimum of 1,080 hours of student instructional time, instead. But beginning in 2021-22, a 165-day minimum was added for even those using the 1,080-hour total requirement.

That change in law created a formal process for local schools to apply to the state board for a statutory waiver, with minimum eligibility requirements set by the State Board of Education and approved by the Legislature.

Some schools have used four-day weeks with longer days to achieve the minimum number of hours.

But on Thursday morning, board member Estela Hernandez moved immediately to deny all seven applications for waivers, and her motion was seconded by member Brian Bobek.

Several superintendents from applicant districts pleaded for the board to grant their schools an exception by sharing how longer school days compressed into calendars with only 157 or so total days allowed for block schedules for students and four-day work weeks led to greater success in recruiting and retaining teachers.

But some members of the state board said that while they approved waivers last year because of the pandemic, they could no longer support students attending school for fewer than 165 days annually.

Member Jennifer Monies said, "I appreciate the creativity, but Oklahoma is so far behind — even getting to 165 (days)."

“This is not about four-day school weeks. This is about the minimum number of days and hours of instruction,” said board member Trent Smith. “For me, it’s philosophical. I am frustrated my child is not in school in Yukon today. I feel like my wife and I have had to pick up the pieces. … I personally feel like kids should be in school way more than they are.”

