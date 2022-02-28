Seven area finalists awaiting Oklahoma Teacher of Year announcement this week

"Public schools are not just classrooms. It is a whole diverse set of supports for families. We also need encouragement and support.”

She added: “I feel like we are at a juncture where we are not necessarily OK, but we are actually much better than anyone realizes. In Oklahoma, we are no stranger to storms, and the resiliency of our teachers needs to be recognized.”

Each Teacher of the Year finalist has a unique set of individual strengths and practices that could be modeled for other teachers.

For Altom, one message she shares is how to go back to the well and reignite the spark that inspired them to become teachers in the first place.

“It comes in small waves — when a lesson goes well and kids leave the room feeling energized,” she said. “I also keep notes and letters and cards from students.”

There are also two other physical reminders Altom is never without in her classroom.

One is the second-grade English book she never returned as a child so she could use it at home in her earliest days of playing pretend schoolteacher.