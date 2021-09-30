Services set Saturday for former Tulsa superintendent Keith Ballard

Services for former superintendent of Tulsa, Claremore and Oologah schools Keith Ballard are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Claremore.

Ballard died Tuesday at age 72.

After his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — late last year, Ballard received a number of state and local honors.

The City Council in Claremore, where Ballard lived since the early 1990s, has declared every month of May hereafter as Dr. Keith Ballard month. And in June, a new innovation lab at Claremore’s Westside Elementary School was named for him.

Ballard became a household name in Tulsa when he became superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools in 2008. He retired from the Tulsa district in 2015.

Before coming to TPS, Ballard had been executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association for eight years. There, he was credited with building the organization up as one of the most powerful forces for public education advocacy at the Capitol by encouraging stronger ties between policymakers and locally elected school leaders.