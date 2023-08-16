Tulsa-area students and their families are encouraged to take advantage of Service Academy Day this weekend to learn more about applying to attend one of the nation’s military service academies.

An annual event held by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, it’s set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the first floor atrium of the Cityplex Towers, 2448 E. 81st St.

Representatives will be present from all the nation’s service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy and Merchant Marine Academy.

The event is open to students eighth grade and up, as well as parents and educators.

The academy representatives will be available to discuss the academies and the process to apply.

“At the end of the day, we want our Oklahoma applications to have the best opportunity and exposure possible for this special opportunity,” said Rocky Goins, chairman of the selection committee that reviews applicants and provides recommendations for the congressman’s nominations.

RSVP is requested for Saturday’s event at contact.hern@mail.house.gov.

