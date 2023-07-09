Attorneys for Broken Arrow Public Schools filed a motion Friday seeking to have two individually named employees dismissed from a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2022 graduation day confrontation over an eagle feather.

According to the motion for summary judgment, filed in Tulsa County District Court, the school district’s attorneys maintain that the two employees had no interaction with any students with an eagle plume attached to their mortarboards before, during or after Broken Arrow High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony.

Claiming a violation of both the First Amendment and the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, graduate Lena’ Black sued Broken Arrow Public Schools and the two then-employees on May 15, stating that the two physically attempted to remove an eagle plume from her mortarboard prior to the district’s May 2022 graduation ceremony. Black is a citizen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent.

One of the two women named in the suit is still employed by the district, while the other retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Friday’s filing includes affidavits from both women attesting that they do not know Black and did not have any contact with her on her graduation day.

As published on the district’s website, BAPS’ graduation dress code prohibits seniors from decorating their mortarboards and requires students to fill out an application if they intend to make any additions to the standard cap and gown.

Because the Indian education resource adviser for Broken Arrow High School was on leave at the time, Black asked a teacher prior to graduation day and was told that her plume did not count as a decoration due to its cultural and religious significance, she said earlier. However, no mention was made of filling out a form or seeking additional permission to wear the plume.

Black left the ceremony due to an anxiety attack brought on by the incident, which, according to court documents, damaged the eagle plume. She eventually returned and held the plume in her hand while receiving her diploma.

As of Friday afternoon, no hearings had been scheduled in the litigation.