School safety protocols laid out for Tulsa school board members

During the Tulsa school board’s first meeting since the Sept. 30 shootings at McLain High School, Tulsa Public Schools administrators spent more than an hour laying out an overview of the district’s safety protocols.

“It’s not just a McLain issue,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “It’s not just a Tulsa Public Schools issue, either. It’s a community issue, and it requires all of us working together to develop sustainable, scalable solutions that will serve every school and every district and every family and every neighborhood.”

McLain student Terron Yarbrough was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sept. 30 shootings just outside the McLain football stadium just after a game had ended, and three additional people were injured. The Tulsa Police Department announced Saturday that a 16-year-old suspect in the shootings has surrendered.

Among the safety protocols currently in place are site-level committees to develop campus-specific response plans, a student-designed anonymous hotline for tips, de-escalation training and using metal-detecting wands at random intervals on secondary campuses.

The district has a reunification plan for each campus in the event of an evacuation or other emergency. However, when questioned by a board member, staff said it was not formally used in the aftermath of the Sept. 30 shooting at McLain’s homecoming game since the violence happened after the game had wrapped up rather than during the school day.

Additionally, the district’s last bond package included $166 million for security measures, including new surveillance cameras, adding secure entries on campuses and replacing intercom systems.

Including four vacancies, the district’s security department includes 13 campus security officers, 16 CLEET certified campus police officers in addition to three sergeants, six dispatch officers, one detective and one chief of police. Those employees roam among the district’s campuses.

Those numbers do not include additional positions that were approved Monday night. As part of the meeting’s consent agenda, the board voted 5-1 to approve the creation of five more campus police officer positions that will work on 12-month contracts.

Board member Judith Barba Perez was absent.

Board member E’Lena Ashley voted no on the entire consent agenda and questioned the timing of the report’s delivery to the board.

“Isn’t it just tragic that we have to have a child actually killed on our watch before we actually have this discussion?” Ashley said. “I’m sure you’d agree, Dr. Gist.”

“No, I definitely do not agree with that, and I think that is incredibly irresponsible of you, given that since you asked me about this last summer … and every single time, publicly and privately, I shared with you the reason” why this campus safety update was not presented sooner, Gist responded, noting that the staff report was on the draft agenda that was released before McLain’s homecoming.

“The reason is that last summer, we were in an urgent situation to open schools safely. We needed all hands on deck to open schools safely. I’ve told you this. I told you that in the fall, we would bring back this report to the board when I was able to take the time to ask folks to gather the data for this report. I needed them to focus on opening our schools safely.”