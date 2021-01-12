School funding adjusted: Tulsa County districts down $31 million; Epic gains $156 million

According to a written response to those district officials from Monty Guthrie, deputy state superintendent of finance and federal programs, no such action was possible under state statute.

“Oklahoma law expressly requires OSDE to determine each school district’s current year allocation (the midyear allocation) by completing a review and verification of student enrollment data and pupil category counts that are used in the state aid formula,” Guthrie wrote in the letter, a public record furnished to the Tulsa World by Moore Public Schools. “In light of these requirements, and notwithstanding the ongoing reviews of information, communications and exchanges of data, and demands of Epic, that may result in the assessment of penalties by OSDE3, the midyear adjustment and allocations to schools will be provided to all schools by January 15, 2021.”

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said he was “disappointed” by this week’s news of midyear state aid adjustments, offering the same explanation as Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson.

Both of those district leaders said that other school districts with high counts of low-income students will receive the lion’s share of federal pandemic assistance for public schools because of the way federal officials determined relief money should be distributed.