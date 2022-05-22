School districts bracing for end of COVID-19 meal waivers

Barring congressional action in the next six weeks, school districts across northeastern Oklahoma are bracing for changes to their child nutrition programs as several waivers are set to lapse on June 30.

In response to the pandemic, the federal government authorized a suite of waivers in 2020 to allow school districts and summer meal sites to serve students safely. Those waivers were reauthorized for the 2021-22 school year, but an attempt to extend them in March was blocked in Congress.

Along with free meals for every child, the waivers allowed sites to send home multiple days’ worth of meals and snacks at one time rather than a single lunch or breakfast that had to be served during a specific time window and eaten on site.

For example, Tulsa Public Schools has offered one week’s worth of meals at a time for students attending Tulsa Virtual Academy. TVA families have been able to pick up those meals outside the former Grimes Elementary School on Mondays during the 2021-22 school year. The district offered a similar option for all families prior to extended breaks in the school year, such as spring break. If the student could not be with the parent for whatever reason, the parent could pick up meals for the child by presenting some form of identification, such as the child’s report card or birth certificate.

However, after June 30, none of that will be an option.

TPS will launch its Summer Café option on June 1. For that month, grab-and-go sites and mobile meal sites will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the city where students will be able to pick up both a lunch and a breakfast.

In July and August, though, students will have to eat their meals where they are served, whether that is at a mobile meal site or their summer school site.

Statewide, the number of summer meals served jumped by more than 18 million from 2020 to 2021, an increase that officials with Tulsa-based Hunger Free Oklahoma attributed in part to those waivers that allowed for more flexibility for both parents and site hosts.

“The waivers were designed to respond to COVID-19, and it’s this mindset of acting like ‘COVID-19 is over, so we’re not dealing with it,’” Hunger Free Oklahoma Executive Director Chris Barnard said. “Regardless of your opinion on the public health side of it, the impacts aren’t over.”

Additionally, when school starts in August, in order to continue to receive free school meals, students will have to either fill out an income-based free or reduced-price school meal application or attend a school that exercises the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision, such as all of TPS’ elementary sites.

Steve Dyer, the director of TPS’ Child Nutrition Program, said his department was not happy about the waivers ending but would be ramping up communication efforts to make sure parents are aware of the changes to minimize the chances of a child’s not having access to a meal.

“We are pretty sad that the waivers are going to go away,” he said. “We love serving kids, and it makes it so much easier when you don’t have to do applications.

“If we can feed a child for free, it is a tremendous ease to know that there are no students worrying about whether they have the funds to obtain a meal.”

The waivers also provided school districts with a higher reimbursement rate to help cover the increased costs brought on by the pandemic, such as for personal protective equipment and hazard pay for child nutrition staff, delivery costs for mobile meal programs, and packaging costs for individually wrapped grab-and-go meals.

Nationwide, 90% of school districts used this particular waiver and received higher reimbursement rates.

Normally, school districts are reimbursed on a per-meal basis at one rate during the school year and a second, higher rate for summer meal service. During the 2021-22 school year, school districts received $4.56 for every free or reduced price lunch served and $2.60 for every free or reduced price breakfast served.

By comparison, districts received $3.43 for every free or reduced price lunch and $2.19 for each free or reduced price breakfast during the school year prior to the pandemic.

However, if the waiver lapses on June 30, districts will once again be reimbursed at a lower rate when school starts in August.

With all students eating for free, Union Public Schools has served an additional 300,000 lunches this school year and counting.

For the head of the district’s child nutrition program, Lisa Griffin, that reimbursement rate adjustment will mean an anticipated budget hit of about 25% for the 2022-23 school year while simultaneously dealing with staff shortages, double-digit percentage increases in food costs and, in some cases, only one company willing to provide certain required items, such as milk or bread products.

“One of the bread companies we’ve worked with in the past said it is now too expensive to truck their goods over to us, so we’re left with one provider to work with,” she said. “We’re at their mercy when it comes to pricing.

The new reimbursement rate has not been determined yet by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so Union has not been able to set meal prices for students and staff yet. In the interim, Griffin has been trying to acquire and store additional freezable items, such as chicken and turkey, for future meals before prices go up even higher.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education, which oversees child nutrition programs statewide, has applied for waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow for grab-and-go meal service to continue and for parents to be able to pick up meals without their children present.

However, that waiver request is still pending, and, if granted, those flexibilities would be allowed only if COVID-19 has forced students to switch to distance learning. They would not apply if a district or school moves to distance learning for other reasons, such as inclement weather.

Like her counterpart at TPS, Griffin is not happy at the prospect of the waivers lapsing while her department continues to deal with the ripple effects of the pandemic.

“Anyone knows that good nutrition helps kids learn and become functioning adults,” Griffin said. “There’s so much research that shows that you can’t do anything better than that.

“To take that funding away, … it really feels like we need to put our money into our future and into our kids so they have the opportunity to learn. They’ve already had educational setbacks because of COVID-19. We don’t need to do that with nutrition, too.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.