School bond packages, board seats on Tuesday's ballot

Tulsa area voters will get to decide on nine area school board seats and three bond packages Tuesday.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In order to be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the county election board by 5 p.m. Monday if delivered by hand or by 7 p.m. Tuesday if mailed.

Voters in Kiefer, Liberty and Owasso will each be asked to consider a multimillion-dollar school bond package.

Owasso Public Schools has a two-part, $83.96 million package over five years.

The larger of the two resolutions, Proposition No. 1, totals $80.2 million. It includes $22.7 million for new saferooms at Hodson Elementary School and the Owasso Eighth Grade Center, $16.4 million for technology needs throughout the district, and $11.8 million for textbooks, library materials and equipment for the district’s fine arts programs.

Proposition No. 2 is $3.6 million for transportation needs, including additional school buses.

Kiefer Public Schools is proposing a $29.1 million bond over 20 years. The bond package includes funds for a new agricultural education building, a new transportation facility, and a new multipurpose building to house the band program, elementary gym classes and multiple school teams. It also includes funds to restore and repurpose the old Kiefer High School to house the district’s administration offices and upper elementary grades.

Liberty Public Schools in far southern Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County is putting an $8 million proposal before voters that would pay for a new gymnasium and six additional classrooms at Liberty Elementary School.

As per state law, school bond proposals must receive at least 60% of the votes cast in order to pass.

Meanwhile, among the school board seats going before voters Tuesday, two are with Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education.

District 4 includes Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and East Central High School.

To the south, Susan Lamkin and Tim Harris are running to succeed outgoing board member Suzanne Schreiber. The pair finished first and second respectively in the Feb. 8 primary in a four-candidate field.

TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.

Tuesday’s ballot will also have the runoff for Union Public Schools’ Zone 2 seat, as Dr. Chris McNeil and Shelley Gwartney finished first and second in the Feb. 8 primary. Currently represented by McNeil, campuses within Zone 2 include Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.

Candidates for Seat No. 2 with Bixby Public Schools are Jake Rowland and incumbent Amanda Stephens. Bixby Public Schools’ District 2 covers the school district’s southwest corner.

Candidates in Catoosa’s District 4 are incumbent Joe Deere and Derrick Smith. District 4 covers Catoosa’s far west side north of U.S. Highway 412.

In Jenks, Ashley Cross is challenging current board President Terry Keeling. Seat 2 covers the district’s far southeastern corner.

Candidates for Seat 2 on the Mounds board are Justin Green and Laci Jones.

In Owasso, Joshua Stanton is challenging current board President Rhonda Mills.

In Sand Springs, Seat 2 voters will choose between incumbent Mike Mullins and MaRanda Trimble-Kerley.

The two candidates for Seat 3 with Tulsa Technology Center’s board are Mark Griffin and Jim Provenzano. Seat 3 represents portions of east Tulsa and west Broken Arrow.

Area candidates who ran unopposed include Ronna Taylor in Berryhill, Josh Cooper in Bristow, Allix Rawls for Catoosa’s Ward 1, Chelsea Mize in Claremore, Tim Bess in Collinsville, Lynne Whetsell in Glenpool, David Ayers in Kellyville, Chris Carr for Kiefer Public Schools, Rae Lee Floyd for Liberty Public Schools, Jimmie Pilkington for Lone Star, Richard Hamilton for Pretty Water, Larry Hoover in Sapulpa, Mechelle Beats in Sperry and both Katy McLain and Randal Tatum in Skiatook.

Open seats with Broken Arrow Public Schools and Catoosa Public Schools were won outright in the Feb. 8 primary by Debbie Taylor and Stefan Swaggerty, respectively.

