School board filing window opens for area districts

Monday marks the start of the candidate filing period for more than a dozen area school districts’ boards of education.
School board seat No. 2 for Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are all slated to go before voters in 2022, along with seat No. 3 on the board of education for Tulsa Technology Center.
Additionally, the boards of education for Skiatook and Tulsa each have two seats up this election cycle, while Catoosa has three.
The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Wednesday. State law requires that candidates must have at least a high school diploma, be a registered voter for at least six months at an address listed within the boundaries of the school board district they are running and not have any felony or misdemeanor embezzlement convictions within the last 15 years. Additionally, candidates cannot be related within two degrees by blood or marriage to an employee of the school district they seek to represent.
The primary election is Feb. 8. The voter registration deadline for the February primary election is Jan. 14, while the absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Feb. 3-4.
As per state law, if only two candidates file for a seat or no single candidate in the primary receives a majority of the votes cast, that race will be on the April 5 general election ballot.
In TPS, districts 4 and 7 are on the ballot in 2022, with each seat carrying a four-year term. District 4 includes the attendance areas for Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and East Central High School. The seat is currently held by Shawna Keller.
TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School. The seat is currently held by Suzanne Schreiber.
In Skiatook, the seats for zones 2 and 5 are up in 2022. Zone 2 carries a five-year term, while zone 5 is for three years to finish an unexpired term.
With multiple board members resigning within a six week window earlier this year, seats 1, 2 and 4 will go before Catoosa voters in 2022. Seat No. 1, whose boundaries include U.S. 412 and Route 66, carries a four-year term. Seat No. 2, which covers the far eastern portion of the district on both sides of U.S. 412, has a five-year term. Seat No. 4, which covers the district’s far west side north of U.S. 412, has a two-year term.
Bixby Public Schools’ District 2 covers the district’s southwest corner. The seat is currently occupied by board President Amanda Stephens.
Campuses within Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Zone 2 include Arrow Springs Early Childhood Center; Leisure Park, Lynn Wood and Vandever elementary schools; Sequoyah Middle School and the Freshman Academy.
For Jenks voters, Ward 2 includes the district’s far southeast corner and is currently represented by board president Terry Keeling.
Owasso’s Ward 2 is currently represented by board president Rhonda Mills. The area is on the district’s northwest side, stretching from 86th Street North to 126th Street North and from Mingo Road to Garnett Road, plus two sections immediately east of Garnett and Highway 20.
Sand Springs’ District 2 includes the U.S. 412 corridor between South 161st West Avenue and Wilson Avenue and the campuses of Pratt Elementary School and Clyde Boyd Middle School. The seat is currently occupied by board Vice President Rusty Gunn.
Currently represented by Larry Hoover, Sapulpa’s District 2 covers the far southwest corner of Sapulpa’s attendance area.
Union’s Zone 2 includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools. The area is currently represented by Dr. Chris McNeil, who was appointed to the seat in January after the resignation of former board member Lisa Ford.