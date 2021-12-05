School board filing window opens for area districts

Monday marks the start of the candidate filing period for more than a dozen area school districts’ boards of education.

School board seat No. 2 for Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are all slated to go before voters in 2022, along with seat No. 3 on the board of education for Tulsa Technology Center.

Additionally, the boards of education for Skiatook and Tulsa each have two seats up this election cycle, while Catoosa has three.

The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Wednesday. State law requires that candidates must have at least a high school diploma, be a registered voter for at least six months at an address listed within the boundaries of the school board district they are running and not have any felony or misdemeanor embezzlement convictions within the last 15 years. Additionally, candidates cannot be related within two degrees by blood or marriage to an employee of the school district they seek to represent.