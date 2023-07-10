SAPULPA — Sapulpa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to send a two-part, $279.2 million bond package to voters at a special election set for Sept. 12.

“We’re really excited that we’re able to propose this and share with others the idea of this new space and new opportunities for the next generation of our children,” Sapulpa Superintendent Rob Armstrong said. “This is a great package and a great opportunity.”

Proposition No. 1 is $276.7 million, with $218.2 million earmarked to replace Sapulpa High School’s 62-year-old building and a partial renovation of Sapulpa Junior High. Along with new classrooms, the new building would include a performing arts center and a storm shelter.

“We’re spending so much annually in upkeep and maintenance, including new roofs and new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems,” board President Larry Hoover said. “We’re getting to the point that at some point, we had to do something. We are outgrowing our facilities a little bit, and it is so dated and antiquated in so many ways. We felt that our community and our district needs this.”

After multiple community meetings to solicit input, Proposition No. 1 also includes money for new baseball and softball fields with artificial turf, new locker rooms and office space at both Collins Stadium and the Westside Sports Complex, additional gym and locker room space at the Chieftain Center, improvements to the agriculture education facility, roofing repairs around the district, technology equipment, and new uniforms for band and athletics.

“The need was already identified to build a new high school space,” Armstrong said. “We’ve just been working behind the scenes to work with our community, long-range planning groups and teachers to determine what specifically was needed.”

The second proposition is for $2.5 million for school buses and activity vans.

Both Armstrong and Hoover acknowledged that rising construction costs were a factor in putting together the proposal, with the original plans calling for the junior high to be replaced rather than remodeled.

“We’ve been really cautious and making sure we can build what we can afford,” Armstrong said. “It’s a very challenging time to build, but one of the questions is if you don’t build it now and you wait three, five or 10 years, the costs aren’t going to go down.”

Sapulpa is the second Creek County school district to request a special bond election on Sept. 12. The Board of Education for Allen Bowden, a neighboring dependent district that currently feeds into Sapulpa for ninth grade and up, voted in June to send a $2.6 million bond package before voters that day, as well.

