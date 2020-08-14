Sapulpa Public Schools has pushed back the start of classes to accommodate for virtual enrollment boosts and personal protective equipment delays.
Students will now return to school on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 20, the district announced in a news release Friday.
Administrators say the delay is necessary in part due to a significant increase in enrollment for the Sapulpa Virtual Academy. On July 1, the district announced that families could sign their children up for virtual learning if they wanted to avoid in-person instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delaying the start of school will give the district more time to process enrollment requests, adjust schedules and reallocate resources to better meet the needs of students, according to the news release.
Additionally, the release states there has been a delay in receiving the personal protective equipment that the state has promised to provide districts for the upcoming school year.
“Our intention has been to offer a traditional, in-person setting and to do it with the health and safety of our students and staff as our first priority,” Sapulpa Superintendent Rob Armstrong said in the release. “We have already implemented safety protocols district-wide, including the purchase of face coverings for those who will be in our facilities; but the addition of the PPE from the state is another level of safety for the students and staff who will be in our schools.”
Sapulpa's shipment of personal protective equipment, which includes reusable masks, disposable gowns and gloves and face shields, was expected to arrive Aug. 14. The district now has been advised that it should be delivered before Aug. 24.
The delay to start the beginning of the school year will not affect the end of the year, according to the release. The last day of school will be prior to the Memorial Day weekend.
"We understand the new start date may not be ideal for everyone, but it is our goal to do everything we can to provide the safest possible environment for those who will return to our school buildings," the release states. "This school year will be unlike any other. Decisions about transitioning to distance learning may be made with short notice. This announcement about our new start date of Aug. 24 is an example of that and how flexibility and communication will be key as we navigate the current health climate."
Featured video