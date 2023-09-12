Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Creek County voters narrowly approved both parts of Sapulpa Public Schools’ multimillion-dollar bond package Tuesday while rejecting a bond proposal from a neighboring dependent district.

According to unofficial returns, Sapulpa’s Proposition No. 1 received 1,415 of the 2,320 votes cast, for 60.99% approval, and Proposition No. 2 received 1,442 of the 2,334 votes cast, for 61.78% approval.

State law requires that school bond proposals receive at least 60% support in order to pass.

Proposition No. 1 is for $276.7 million, with $218.2 million earmarked to replace Sapulpa High School’s 62-year-old building and partially renovate Sapulpa Junior High. Along with new classrooms, the new building will include a performing arts center and a storm shelter.

Proposition No. 1 also includes money for new baseball and softball fields with artificial turf, new locker rooms and office space at both Collins Stadium and the Westside Sports Complex, additional gym and locker room space at the Chieftain Center, improvements to the agriculture education facility, roofing repairs around the district, technology equipment, and new uniforms for band and athletics.

The second proposition is for $2.5 million for school buses and activity vans.

In a written statement issued Tuesday evening, Sapulpa Superintendent Rob Armstrong thanked voters for their support.

“We are pleased and grateful to the Sapulpa community for seeing the need for this bond proposal. We look forward to designing and building a new high school which will forge a strong future for Sapulpa students. The next steps will happen in short order and Sapulpans will soon see progress on the projects listed in this bond issue.

“The new high school learning environment will mirror educational pathways and the tremendous opportunities for students at Sapulpa Public Schools. The results of the Chieftain Stronger bond will also positively impact our community as a whole. Thank you for your support, Sapulpa!”

Meanwhile, the Allen Bowden Public Schools $2.6 million bond proposal failed by a 71-108 vote tally.

Of the $2.6 million, $2.4 million had been proposed for a new 18,000-square-foot building that would house a 600-seat gymnasium, locker rooms and the district’s administrative offices at the 7049 Frankoma Road campus.

The balance of the bond funds would have been used to renovate the space currently used by the district’s administration into classrooms in connection with plans to add a high school and change the district’s status from dependent to independent. It currently is dependent on Sapulpa Public Schools to provide high school for students in the Allen Bowden attendance area.

