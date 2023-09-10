Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tuesday is Election Day for voters in two Creek County school districts, as Sapulpa and Allen Bowden are each sending multimillion-dollar bond packages to patrons.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. State law requires school bond proposals to receive at least 60% support of the vote to pass.

Sapulpa Public Schools has a two-part, $279.2 million proposal. If approved, it would increase the millage rate within the district from roughly 26 mills to 32 mills.

A mill is 0.1% or $1 on every $1,000 of assessed value, so for a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000, it would mean a property tax increase of about $6 per month.

Proposition No. 1 is $276.7 million, with $218.2 million earmarked to replace Sapulpa High School’s 62-year-old building and a partial renovation of Sapulpa Junior High. Along with new classrooms, the new building would include a performing arts center and a storm shelter.

After multiple community meetings to solicit input, Proposition No. 1 also includes money for new baseball and softball fields with artificial turf, new locker rooms and office space at both Collins Stadium and the Westside Sports Complex, additional gym and locker room space at the Chieftain Center, improvements to the agriculture education facility, roofing repairs around the district, technology equipment, and new uniforms for band and athletics.

The second proposition is for $2.5 million for school buses and activity vans.

Meanwhile, Allen Bowden’s bond proposal is a single proposition for $2.6 million. If approved, the proposal would raise the community’s millage rate by an estimated 4.81 mills starting in 2025. For a homeowner in the school’s attendance area with a property assessed at $100,000, that would mean a property tax increase of about $4.80 per month.

Of the $2.6 million, $2.4 million is designated for a new 18,000 square foot building that would house a 600-seat gymnasium, locker rooms and the district’s administrative offices.

The balance of the bond funds would be used to renovate the space currently used by the district’s administration into classrooms in connection with plans to add a high school and change the district’s status from dependent to independent. It currently is dependent on Sapulpa Public Schools to provide high school for students in the Allen Bowden attendance area.

Should the bond issue be approved by voters, that shift would still require approval from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. That request would not be made until later this year and if approved, the district would add one grade per year starting with the 2024-25 school year.

Allen Bowden officials have previously said that even if the district’s request is denied by OSDE, they will still build the new gymnasium if the bond proposal is approved by voters.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.