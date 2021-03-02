Sand Springs, Union seniors tapped for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Two area high school seniors are getting an up-close and personal look at the federal government.
Union’s Julian Ober and Sean Kuehn of Sand Springs' Charles Page High School are among 104 high school juniors and seniors nationwide tapped for the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Jenks High School’s Priya George is an alternate.
To qualify, students must hold or have held student body office or another elected or appointed position in their communities and show academic interest and aptitude in government, history and politics.
The national president of the Technology Student Association, Kuehn is also a member of the National Honor Society and captain of the academic team. He is also a member of Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council and Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s Student Advisory Committee and has paged for state Rep. Jadine Nollan, who represents his hometown of Sand Springs in the state Legislature.
He is also an Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic All-State selection, an honor just announced Friday. He also has been a member of the marching band.
Ober is a member of Union’s Superintendent Student Council Advisory Board and the Student Athlete Advisory Council and is the captain of the tennis team. She has served as the District 3 president of Family Career and Community Leaders of America.
She is also a co-facilitator of the Youth Philanthropy Initiative, a three-year program that works with Tulsa-area high school students to tackle under-addressed issues facing teenagers, including voter registration and turnout.
As part of the application process, students were asked to write about an issue they would like to see Congress address.
A former student in TulsaTech’s fashion and design program, Ober focused her essay on the need for additional environmental regulations on the fast-fashion industry.
“It combines two of the things I’m most passionate about,” she said.
Kuehn addressed his essay specifically to the state’s Congressional delegation, asking that they address some of the jurisdictional questions stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The 2020 ruling held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never disestablished with respect to criminal matters, thus moving felonies involving an Indigenous victim or perpetrator out of the state’s judicial system.
The decision’s wording left the door open for further Congressional action, inspiring Kuehn.
“It’s important because that is a topic that hits close to home,” he said. “You could make the argument that Oklahoma is facing a lot of challenges, … but McGirt is specific just to us.”
Normally, recipients would spend a week in Washington to meet with elected and appointed officials from all three branches of the federal government, as well as military officers selected by the Department of Defense.
However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class will be completely online. Despite their disappointment at not getting to meet other participants and politicians in person, both Ober and Kuehn said they have enjoyed getting to build relationships with the rest of their cohort remotely.
“We’re still trying to replicate that experience of togetherness, even though we’re going to be spread across the country,” Kuehn said.
The student delegates will also each receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship through the Hearst Foundation to the college or university of their choice with an encouragement to study government, history or public affairs.
Kuehn has been accepted to Columbia University, while Ober is still deciding between the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maine.
“I love Oklahoma, but it is time to try something new,” Ober said. “I’ll be back some day, though.”
Featured video: How President Biden has promised to improve American education
Gallery: College majors where the most students go on to graduate degrees