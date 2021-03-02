Sand Springs, Union seniors tapped for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Normally, recipients would spend a week in Washington to meet with elected and appointed officials from all three branches of the federal government, as well as military officers selected by the Department of Defense.

However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class will be completely online. Despite their disappointment at not getting to meet other participants and politicians in person, both Ober and Kuehn said they have enjoyed getting to build relationships with the rest of their cohort remotely.

“We’re still trying to replicate that experience of togetherness, even though we’re going to be spread across the country,” Kuehn said.

The student delegates will also each receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship through the Hearst Foundation to the college or university of their choice with an encouragement to study government, history or public affairs.

Kuehn has been accepted to Columbia University, while Ober is still deciding between the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maine.

“I love Oklahoma, but it is time to try something new,” Ober said. “I’ll be back some day, though.”