Sand Springs, Locust Grove seniors named presidential scholars

Two northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn and Locust Grove High School senior Emily Ward are among the 161 recipients selected nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors across the country.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Recipients are tentatively scheduled to be honored June 27-29 at a formal program in Washington, D.C.
Nine Oklahoma seniors, including Union’s Shrea Tyagi and Broken Arrow’s Brady Read, were selected as semifinalists.
Headed for Columbia University this fall, Kuehn is the national president of the Technology Student Association.
The National Honor Society inductee is also a member of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council; serves on Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s Student Advisory Committee; is captain of the Charles Page academic team; and dances with Tulsa Ballet’s Center for Dance Education. He was recently named a 2021 Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
“This is academic all-state but for the country, and so it’s really exciting to even be considered on that scale,” he told the Sand Springs Leader when he was named as a finalist.
Ward, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, plays soccer for Locust Grove High School and is in the Oklahoma Indian Honor Society and the National Honor Society. She will attend Oklahoma State University to study food science.
Ward is also an active 4-H member and has served stints as an Oklahoma State Ambassador and an Oklahoma State Healthy Living Ambassador for the organization.
“To me, it’s a huge honor,” she said of being named a Presidential Scholar. “I never thought that I’d actually win. I am very thankful that I did and am just happy that I get to represent Oklahoma and my small town.”
Featured video: