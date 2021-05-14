Sand Springs, Locust Grove seniors named presidential scholars

Two northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn and Locust Grove High School senior Emily Ward are among the 161 recipients selected nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors across the country.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Recipients are tentatively scheduled to be honored June 27-29 at a formal program in Washington, D.C.

Nine Oklahoma seniors, including Union’s Shrea Tyagi and Broken Arrow’s Brady Read, were selected as semifinalists.

Headed for Columbia University this fall, Kuehn is the national president of the Technology Student Association.