Sand Springs fourth-graders get a lesson in earthquakes they'll never forget

Every educator knows that the greatest teacher is firsthand experience.
So what better way to drive home a lesson about Earth’s geological features and fault lines than to have the lesson interrupted by an actual earthquake?
Gina Myers was teaching fourth-graders at Angus Valley Elementary School in Sand Springs about fault lines and tectonic plate boundaries Monday when they began to feel the earth move under their feet.
“It was really, really just kind of surreal,” said Myers, who teaches science and social studies. “We thought it was someone knocking on the door.”
She said the class was discussing how the Earth’s plates meet up against one another and how, when they collide, the energy has no place to go. That violent release of energy is an earthquake.
About that time, the room started shaking.
“We were all just shocked,” Myers said. “Their minds were just blown.”
Odder still was that the class that meets diagonally across the H-shaped pod didn’t feel a thing, she said.
“It’s been a fun day for sure,” Myers said. “This is absolutely a lesson they’ll never forget.
“Sometimes things just work out really well.”
