Sales at band fireworks stands keep popping, despite supply issues

Despite supply chain issues nationwide, three local high school bands’ fireworks stands are seeing brisk business leading up to Independence Day.
“Our gross sales are actually up from last year,” Tahlequah High School band director Josh Allen said.
“I don’t know if everyone came out early because of the news (about the fireworks shortage) or what,” he said. “I guess we’ll find out in a few days.”
Allen is the director of Tahlequah High School’s Orange Express, which has about 130 members and relies on sales at an annual fireworks stand to cover a wide range of expenses, including travel, contest entry fees and uniform maintenance.
Even with an increase in foot traffic, Allen said, his students’ stand still had plenty of inventory Friday afternoon, with only one item completely sold out: colored smoke bombs.
The Orange Express stand near the intersection of U.S. 62 and Muskogee Avenue gets its inventory through a local wholesaler that put in its Independence Day order almost a year ago.
Although that inventory made it in time for the holiday, it came with higher price tags than in previous years, thanks in part to increased shipping costs due to a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at key ports along the West Coast.
“I’ve been involved with fireworks stands since the early '90s as either a student or a teacher, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Allen said. “I have never seen an increase in prices this quickly.”
Meanwhile, two Tulsa Public Schools band programs said they were also experiencing higher rates of foot traffic at their fireworks stands earlier than usual.
Edison band students are charged an annual fee that covers tangible needs, such as shirts. However, the program relies exclusively on fireworks sales to cover other necessary expenses, including licensing fees for music arrangements.
“We depend on the stand to fully fund our season,” said Misti Ryan, treasurer of Edison Preparatory High School’s Band Booster Club.
This year, the band is operating stands at 101st Street and Memorial Drive and at 101st and 129th East Avenue. The latter was robbed of about $16,000 worth of explosives early Tuesday.
Even before the burglary, Ryan said, the Screamin’ Eagle Band’s inventory was smaller than previous years' and going quickly.
“Our sales have been up substantially,” she said. “Part of that is because the prices are higher, but it also seems like people were wanting to get out and buy fireworks.
“The holiday’s also on a weekend, which has benefited us in the past, as well.”
Across town, Jacob Diaz, a bass clarinet player in Memorial High School’s band, spent his Friday with other students working at a fireworks stand on West 36th Street North across from the Osage Casino-Tulsa.
Within the first hour of business Friday, the students had already sold almost $1,000 worth of explosives.
“Business has been really good,” Diaz said. “We’ve been getting a lot more people these last few days.
“We are almost out of some of our smaller packs. We’ve been really selling these little sack-sized packs for kids.”
Diaz’s band director, Heath Miller, said Memorial’s marching band program gets about 70% of its operating budget through its annual fireworks stand.
Although some of the Memorial stand’s price tags have shifted a little compared to the previous three years the band has sold fireworks, Miller said the sales receipts to date were ahead of where the band was in 2020.
“We’ve been very fortunate that TNT has done such a great job of getting us the fireworks that we need,” Miller said.
“Yes, there are a few that are a little more expensive than last year, but there are also some that are a little cheaper than they’ve been before. That’s been the biggest thing that we’ve noticed is that a couple of price stickers are a little different.
"It’s just about what’s available, and we can’t do much about that.”