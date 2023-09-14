Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Tulsa School board member was invited to speak to a right-wing group State Superintendent Ryan Walters called the “tip of the spear and the spine“ in his fight against “woke indoctrination” in public schools.

Walters’ and Tulsa school board member E’Lena Ashley’s appearances Wednesday at a meeting of the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee Foundation comes on the heels of Walters’ recent threats to have the state take over Tulsa Public Schools.

His public campaign against TPS ended for the time being with Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist’s agreeing with the local school board to step down at the end of this week and the State Board of Education’s ultimately upgrading the district’s state accreditation status with three stipulations:

That TPS create a professional development plan to train teachers on the science of reading

That the district create an action plan to get all of its schools designated by the state with “F” school report cards off that list

That the district publish its newly implemented internal controls to prevent embezzlement.

Walters called Ashley “the best school board member in the country,” and then OCPAC Foundation President Bob Linn introduced her as “the best school board member in the state of Oklahoma.”

Ashley said she stepped into local politics from obscurity with the notion that “we need to protect our children and we need to protect education.”

She said what she discovered in her first year on the school board was a school district focused on the “social-emotional learning” needs of students rather than academics, questionable financial oversight and “data mining” of children in school.

“Our school board is undermining parents and undermining education itself,” Ashley said.

She claimed that the Tulsa school board has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on organizations “owned by the Kaisers and what is the Microsoft guy?” in an apparent reference to Tulsa philanthropist George Kaiser and Microsoft software co-founder Bill Gates.

“None of this learning — ‘social-emotional learning’ — none of those words that have anything to do with academics,” she said. “We have to have that little construct, social emotional learning, to get the federal dollars. So, you guys following me? OK, so we pay for this. The federal government throws in money. The school board is rich, and the kids fail.”

She also questioned the need for “35 mental health organizations in our schools,” alleging that “we are literally diagnosing our children with anything and everything so that we can have more money and so that we can have more excuses.”

Some in the audience gasped when Ashley said “almost half of the children have qualified or been on an IEP, or Individualized Education Program, in Tulsa Public (Schools)” — and they bring in more government funding as a result.

An IEP is a legal document under federal law that is developed for each public school student in the U.S. who needs special education because of a diagnosed disability.

The school district’s own website lists 13% as the state’s last official count in fall 2022 of special education students in TPS.

State Sen. Shane Jett, who moderated the conversation, said he has gone to Walters personally with concerns that IEPs are being used as a barrier for teachers to properly manage student behaviors in classrooms.

“Tulsa is one of the worst actors because they’ve been under malignant leadership,” said Jett, R-Shawnee.

As for the data mining claims, Ashley said computers “are set in front of our children. They ask questions like, ‘How do you feel at home?’ ‘Do you feel better at school or at home?’ ‘Do you like your parents?’ So they’re very, very general questions that can undermine what’s going on in the household or even your religious beliefs because they have a way of secretly sliding in what they want these children to be.”

The landscape of local, nonpartisan school board elections is quickly evolving because of a new, intensive focus placed on the races by political party operatives and a flood of new cash being spent to influence votes from direct donations to candidates as well as so-called “dark money” groups.

The OCPAC Foundation’s affiliated Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee’s stated mission is to help elect candidates to inject Judeo-Christian standards into government. Linn is chairman of that PAC, which accepts donations from individuals and even companies looking to influence votes during elections but not be subject to the same public reporting requirements as direct donors to candidate campaigns.

The PAC gave financial support to Ashley and several other school board candidates last year, as well as to Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Walters thanked Wednesday’s OCPAC Foundation meeting attendees for their ongoing support, as they turn out in droves at monthly State Board of Education meetings and sign up to offer public comments praising him.

He urged them to get more friends and relatives involved and to continue to pray and mobilize in support of him.

“Folks, it is groups like you that allow us to do this. I’m telling you, we listen to the parents and the grandparents, and we are going to fight for you unapologetically,” he said.

Walters praised Jett, Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, Sen. Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, and two of his fellow State Board of Education members, Suzanne Reynolds and Kendra Wesson, who were all in attendance.

He drew a large round of applause for sharing: “We announced last week we’re putting PragerU in our classrooms.”

Walters was referring to an online catalog of right-wing videos, lesson plans, worksheets, and online books and magazines that he had linked on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s official social studies page last week in hopes that public school teachers and districts will begin using them.

However, such curriculum decisions are a matter of local control decided by locally elected school boards under state law.

PragerU is not a university or an accredited education entity but a foundation co-founded by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager that collects millions of dollars from conservative donors to produce cartoon videos meant to “promote American values” and serve as “a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

