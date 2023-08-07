Related content Tulsa World coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters

State Superintendent Ryan Walters staged a second press conference here Monday to criticize school district leadership amid a looming decision about whether state accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools will be renewed.

He said “no decision has been made” about whether he will recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointees on the Oklahoma State Board of Education to greenlight a state takeover like the one newly underway in Houston. The board’s next monthly meeting is set for Aug. 24.

Instead, he said he had come to Tulsa to push local school district leaders to “reorient finances to serve students,” adopt a new plan to increase reading proficiency scores on state-mandated tests to the state average by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, and dramatically reduce the number of Tulsa school sites with a failing grade on state school report cards.

Walters told reporters he had met with Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist on Friday, but he said he is not satisfied that local leaders have a bold enough plan to improve student outcomes urgently.

He cited TPS student reading proficiency rates that fell from 21% in 2017-18 to 12.9% in 2021-22.

He also said he issued Gist new demands for documents to produce for his state agency’s “fact-finding mission” ahead of the next State Board of Education meeting.

Does he think Gist should resign?

Walters never used the “r” word in his response, but he made it clear that he would like to see Gist gone.

“There should be a new superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools,” he said. “When you see this type of leadership and you see this type of performance, Tulsans deserve better. She’s been here seven years. The trajectory is not good. We don’t see any serious plans to improve that.”

The state superintendent’s press conference was held at the Tulsa County Republican Party Headquarters on 51st Street.

Meanwhile, three miles to the north, dozens of parents, students, teachers and community members carried signs in support of the district outside the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center before Monday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.

“Tulsa Public Schools is a system that has problems,” Julia Karlak said, holding a sign reading “I Am Yo Soy Tulsa Public Schools.” “However, my daughter went through here. She now works for the U.N. and speaks three languages, so thank God for TPS.”

The public meeting room was at capacity more than 45 minutes before the meeting started, prompting district officials to open overflow rooms to accommodate the crowd.

A junior at East Central High School, Jocelyn Perez was also among the people lining the building’s northern sidewalk.

“I’ve seen changes,” she said. “I think we still have a lot to do, but we’ve come so far. This is a chance to step up and prove what we can do. We’re literally here rallying.”

Back at the press conference, Walters used charts to back up his claims.

One, that TPS spends 52% of its funding on administration and only 48% on classroom instruction, is not backed up by his state agency’s own school spending transparency website.

The per-pupil spending amount at TPS matched up — $11,863.

But in addition to instruction, many of the other spending categories that Walters described in his press conference as administrative are for students. Those include instructional staff, student support services, student transportation and child nutrition.

Walters also hammered TPS for “financial mismanagement,” citing a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former TPS administrator’s handling of $364,000 in vendor contracts, which is still under investigation by federal law enforcement officials.

Walters claims there is far more money missing in the case — “more than $1 million,” he said Monday. When pressed for the source of that higher figure, Walters responded: auditors, as well as employees within the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“I’m speaking to all Tulsans — parents, teachers, to all taxpayers,” Walters said. “This is what we want to see for Tulsa Public Schools. We want to see an increased academic performance for all kids. We want to see increased financial accountability in the district. … I wanted to be in Tulsa today to talk to Tulsans and tell them how serious we are.”

A few weeks ago, Walters held a press conference on the front lawn of the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center to blast the school board president for writing an email that he believes violates the religious freedoms of another local school board member. That event quickly descended into chaos as protestors and supporters turned out in droves, drowning out speakers at the lectern by shouting at each other and at speakers.

At this second press conference, held not in a public place but at Walters’ political party’s headquarters, access at the front door was restricted to individuals who could produce press credentials, even though the state of Oklahoma has no such official identification.

Multiple state employees from the Oklahoma State Department of Education were present inside, and Walters used large posters with the Oklahoma state logo at the bottom during his presentation to the media.

Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this report.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.