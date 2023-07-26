State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke Tuesday evening at a private Christian school in southwest Oklahoma, but his thoughts and attentions were frequently 194 miles away and focused squarely on Tulsa Public Schools.

“At the end of the day, if a school like Tulsa doesn’t want to change, we will take drastic action to fix them,” Walters, under the protective watch of local police, told a room full of 60 people, including a Tulsa World reporter, at Trinity Christian Academy in Lawton.

School districts’ annual state accreditation review has been scheduled for the monthly State Board of Education meeting that Walters presides over on Thursday.

Walters has said publicly in recent days that he intends to raise in the state’s discussion of whether to renew TPS’ accreditation an incident he views as an “assault” on the religious liberty of a Tulsa school board member through an email sent to her by one of her fellow board members.

But on Wednesday, around noon, Walters’ spokesman revealed that the state’s top education official would be “punting” consideration of TPS’ accreditation renewal until the August State Board of Education meeting.

The topic was clearly on his mind in Lawton the night before.

He faced challenging questions by attendees on his frequent claim that Oklahoma classrooms need to be rid of political indoctrination, and he also brought up one of his other favorite rhetorical topics: “radical gender ideology.”

In the opposite corner of the state, Walters told educators and parents: “I want to say this, folks: I have an absolute huge frustration with Tulsa Public Schools.”

He said one school with a student reading proficiency rate of 4% is one of the “things that frustrate me and keep me up at night. … Folks, these kids aren’t getting served.”

He said later: “Let me tell you, 4% (reading proficiency) is unacceptable. We can fix these problems. We have allocated funds.”

He also brought up a high-profile embezzlement case at TPS currently under investigation by federal law enforcement officials.

TPS has already been notified that it would receive a deficiency on its new, annual accreditation report for “lack of internal controls” tied to the findings in the district’s annual external audit, which flagged about $364,000 in questionable vendor contracts connected to former TPS Talent Management Director Devin Fletcher and indicated that Fletcher circumvented TPS’ disbursement and conflict of interest policies.

Of the $364,000 paid to those vendors, $270,000 came from philanthropic donors.

“When I see over $1 million that they don’t know where it went, they don’t know who took it, they can’t find it — that is a problem,” Walters said in Lawton on Tuesday evening, without providing an explanation for the difference between $364,000 and his much higher claim of the dollar amount under investigation.

In a press conference in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said her district was notified about the deficiency connected to the audit findings in early July.

“I have taken full responsibility for the fact that we have handled it,” she said. “We found it. We reported it. We’ve addressed it. We’ve done it in every possible way.”

What is Walters’ plan?

He told the gathering in Lawton that his administration is considering “all options on the table,” but he offered no details.

“These are taxpayer dollars. These are kids. These are parents that are heartbroken over kids that cannot read,” he said.

“We have the second biggest district in our state that is doing a disservice to our kids. And you are going to hear me talk about this a lot, folks. We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids.”

Tulsa Public Schools actually is Oklahoma’s largest school district, with 33,871 students, the Tulsa World reported in December.

Tulsa Public Schools’ state accreditation was downgraded in July 2022 over an allegation that it violated a state law commonly referred to as House Bill 1775, which limits classroom discussion on race and gender. The district was penalized for an August 2021 professional development session on implicit bias for teachers — not students — offered through a third-party vendor.

Next, Walters claimed that TPS receives more per-pupil funding than any other district in the state and said he encourages parents to take their children to private schools as an alternative.

“Let me tell you, at the end of the day, if a school like Tulsa doesn’t want to change, we will take drastic action to fix them,” he said.

“This is where I go back to school choice. I know several of you disagree with me on this — and I told you I am going to be up front with you. I tell these parents who are heartbroken over school in Tulsa, … I go, ‘Hey, you take a voucher; you take this tax credit, and you go somewhere that will educate your kids.

“And guess what? We have a lot of great schools that are doing it. We have a lot of great schools that are able to do it.