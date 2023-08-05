Why is Oklahoma’s state superintendent targeting Tulsa Public Schools for a possible state takeover or even closure when academic outcomes for students in inner-city Oklahoma City schools and certain other smaller schools across the state are comparable?

In an exclusive interview with the Tulsa World, Ryan Walters offered some insights into his rationale.

“When I say all options are on the table, what I mean is it is heartbreaking to me to see a district with this many low-performing schools,” Walters said during the sit-down in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon. “What you’ve seen here is a district, because of poor leadership, that the district itself has not been able to be successful.

“You know, that’s not the fault of the teachers. That’s surely not the fault of the kids. I refuse to believe that the kids in Tulsa cannot be high-achieving students.”

For starters, despite obvious similarities in demographics and state test results, Walters said he does not view the academic outcomes of TPS and the Oklahoma City school district as virtually identical.

“I would challenge that a little bit. I’ve seen some differences there. We’ve seen Oklahoma City Public Schools get over a dozen schools off the F-list this past year, and we’ve seen a specific plan (for) how they’re going to implement that across the district.

“I met with Oklahoma City Public Schools leadership just even this week,” Walters said. “We want them to perform much better for those kids, but there has been a different approach.”

A quick Tulsa World analysis of data publicly available from the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows Tulsa Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools stack up against one another like this:

As of the state’s last official count in October 2022, the Tulsa and Oklahoma City districts had student enrollments of 33,871 and 33,245, respectively.

Of those, 75.8% of Tulsa students and 91.4% of Oklahoma City students were identified as economically disadvantaged.

Districtwide rates of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards for English, according to the most recent state report cards, is 12.9% for Tulsa and 11.7% for Oklahoma City.

The number of OKCPS school sites with an overall letter grade of F on their state report card declined from 30 for 2018-19 to 13 for 2021-22, while the number of Tulsa school sites with an overall letter grade of F from the state declined from 28 to 24 in the same time period.

Some of those Oklahoma City school sites were among the 15 that district has closed since 2019, while the same is true of some of the eight school sites closed by Tulsa Public Schools during the same time span.

The racial and ethnic breakdown of students in Oklahoma City in 2021-22 was 58.7% Hispanic, 19.6% Black, 11% white, 6.4% multiple, 2.2% Asian/Pacific Islander and 2.1% American Indian/Alaska Native. For TPS, it was 38.1% Hispanic, 22.4% Black, 21.8% White, 9.7% multiple, 5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.1% Asian/Pacific Islander.

Under Walters’ predecessor, Joy Hofmeister, the small Western Heights district in the Oklahoma City metro area had its accreditation downgraded to probation status and was then temporarily taken over by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Concerns had been raised about that district’s significant losses in enrollment and staffing, a failure to provide in-person education in the 2020-21 school year and wrongful use of bond funds.

Tulsa classes begin Aug. 17, and a week later, on Aug. 24, Walters is expected to make a recommendation to the rest of the Oklahoma State Board of Education concerning TPS’ state accreditation status.

When was the last time Walters and Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist spoke to each other before Thursday?

Walters said he thinks it was when they spoke about storm damage across the school district in mid-June, and he said they’ve also exchanged emails.

But he added that in his view, there has been a lack of accountability at the local and state levels for chronically low academic outcomes in TPS for too long.

“I mean publicly she has not wanted to address the academics,” he said. “I’m not interested in the distractions. What I’m interested in is why aren’t the kids learning? What can we do to ensure the kids will be learning? That’s the conversation I want to have. …

“Frankly, the folks of Tulsa, they don’t want a 10-year plan. They want to see: ‘What are we doing right now that can make a difference in my kid’s life?’”

Walters said he believes there must be greater urgency in school turnaround plans.

“My daughter is going into fourth grade. If you told me, ‘Hey, in 10 years, the district’s gonna be a lot better,’ I go, ‘Well, that’s great. My daughter is going to be gone. You know, that doesn’t help me,’” Walters said.

“We’re absolutely going to continue this fact-finding mission, and we need to see what has the district been doing and why have we not seen this change — for these kids?”

One common theory about why TPS and not Oklahoma City Public Schools may be the target of criticism by Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt, for whom he previously served as secretary of education, is the difference between the two districts’ superintendents.

Oklahoma City’s superintendent is male and keeps a low profile, while TPS is led by a woman who supported teachers in the 2018 statewide teacher walkout and advocated for pandemic protocols in local schools with which the governor and Walters both disagreed.

What does Walters say to that theory or supposition?

“I think it’s absurd. I think it is an attempt to deflect. I think it is an attempt to try to escape accountability. I have been very critical of Oklahoma City Public Schools,” he said. “I know people have to speculate on these things, but what I see is I see Democrats, I see the teachers union that are obsessed with not answering the questions on student performance. They want to take this and turn it into something else and use these absurd claims that it’s about, you know, personality, or it’s about all these random things.

“And the reality is it’s about student performance. We want to see an improvement there. That’s what I care about.”

Walters repeatedly brought up a high-profile embezzlement case, which TPS discovered and self-reported and is still under law enforcement investigation.

The state Department of Education’s own director of accreditation has recommended that TPS be accredited with deficiencies for that case, as well as one required report that was turned in to the state late. When asked by a state Board of Education member during a public meeting, the accreditation director said that besides TPS, four to five other school districts similarly received deficiencies for embezzlement cases.

Why would those districts be accredited without delay? Why are they not in Walters’ sights for state takeover?

Walters responded this way: “What we’re seeing with Tulsa is the size and the amount of money is unique, number one. Number two, what we’ve seen is we’ve seen more and more information around the (fiscal) protocols that are in place. … And so as we start unpacking this more and more, we discovered a problem that was a much larger issue than what we’ve seen in these other districts.”

But Walters specified no further than to say he has requested new documentation from TPS for his agency’s ongoing inquiry.

A school takeover approved by the State Board of Education could mean overriding the authority of Tulsa voters’ duly elected local school board officials, and Walters said he believes that authority exists at his state agency.

“The voters across the state of Oklahoma, including Tulsa County, elected me to ensure that their kids have a great education. They elected me to make sure that I’m a good steward of taxpayer dollars and hold schools accountable for those dollars. That is a responsibility I take incredibly seriously,” Walters said.

“I’m going to look at the powers that have been entrusted to me by voters and the state constitution and do all that I can for every single child in the state of Oklahoma.

“And when we’re looking at Tulsa Public Schools, you’re looking at a district and district leadership that’s failed their kids. And so I’m going to ensure that these kids have a better education.”

