Despite an endorsement from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, do not expect to see PragerU videos or lesson plans popping up in area classrooms just yet.

Officials with Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Jenks, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Union each said their districts have no plans at this time to change their curricula in order to incorporate materials from the new “partnership” announced Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Education with the California-based conservative media organization.

“Tulsa Public Schools supports the outlined and approved curricular resources that are currently being implemented at our sites,” according to a statement from the district. “We have not reviewed PragerU as a curricular resource and have no plans to alter the curricular selection process that we follow in Tulsa Public Schools when adopting and implementing new curriculum.”

Those sentiments were echoed by officials with Jenks Public Schools Wednesday.

“Jenks Public Schools will continue to use our current curriculum and approved resources aligned to state standards that are approved by the Oklahoma State Legislature,” said a district spokesman. “JPS is constantly offered curriculum resources from a variety of vendors and organizations from around the country. We have no plans to change course from our current materials. We will continue to follow our process for reviewing and selecting classroom materials while teaching to the Oklahoma state standards.”

Despite its name, PragerU is not a university or an accredited education entity.

It is a nonprofit foundation co-founded by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager that collects millions of dollars from conservative donors to produce what it describes as educational videos meant to “promote American values” and serve as “a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

The online video catalog for children covers a range of history, civics and science topics that PragerU says are “focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media.”

Walters, who said in a video posted to the organization’s website that he previously used PragerU videos during his teaching career, is following the playbook of the Florida Department of Education. In August, the Florida Department of Education approved PragerU videos for use as supplemental resources in classrooms in that state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s social studies page now includes links to PragerU lesson plans, worksheets, and online books and magazines.

According to department spokesman Dan Isett, the newly announced “partnership” is limited to just placing those links on the state website and does not have a financial cost to the state.

But whether anyone in Oklahoma public schools actually turns to PragerU for resources is a matter of local control.

By law, the state establishes Oklahoma Academic Standards, which serve as expectations for what students should know and be able to do by the end of the school year, but what curriculum is used to meet those expectations is decided by locally elected school boards.

The local-level decision-making process was referenced by Broken Arrow Public Schools in a written statement about the announcement.

“The announcement from State Superintendent Walters regarding the PragerU Kids curriculum is new information for our district leadership team,” the statement reads. “Thus far we have not received any information that clarifies a state-wide plan for this content, so it is our assumption that this would be a matter of local control. In Broken Arrow Public Schools, we have already adopted and implemented a social studies curriculum that meets our needs.”

Some educators and historians across the country have labeled PragerU content as right-wing misinformation or propaganda which “promotes mistruths about climate change, slavery, and a whole host of other things.”

In one controversial video, a cartoon Christopher Columbus downplays the impact of slavery by stating, “Slavery is as old as time, and has taken place in every corner of the world, even amongst the people I just left. Being taken as a slave is better than being killed. I don’t see the problem.”

Another video about a fictional character set in Poland, contains this intro statement: “Kids are told to fight climate change but are rarely taught about the human cost of reducing emissions. This animated video teaches middle and high school students about energy and the environment through the eyes of young Ania living in Poland, who must face a devastating winter after the Polish government bans the use of coal.”

CEO Marissa Streit describes the company’s mission this way on its website: “We produce Edutainment — an intersection of education and entertainment. Our content is essential to shaping culture and preserving American ideals.”

Co-founder Prager spoke at the right-wing Moms for Liberty national meeting in July in Philadelphia, and shared anecdotes about protestors that confronted him outside the building and accused him of being a fascist and pushing to get PragerU into schools to indoctrinate children.

“All I heard was, ‘Well, because you indoctrinate kids.’ Which is true. We bring doctrines to children. That is a very fair statement. I said, ‘But what is the bad of our indoctrination?’” Prager said.

Another protester, he said, told him “‘Get effed.’ And I looked at her and I said, ‘I do.’ Needless to say, I can’t wait to call my wife after the program,” which drew a wave of laughter and applause from his audience there.

Walters also spoke at the July event in Philadelphia, saying the U.S. Department of Education should be eliminated because he thinks the federal government is bullying school districts and pushing socialism in classrooms.