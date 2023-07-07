Yes, Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre was about race and should be taught as such, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said Friday.
"Let me be crystal clear that history should be accurately taught," Walters said in a written statement. "The Tulsa Race Massacre is a terrible mark on our history. The events on that day were racist, evil, and it is inexcusable."
Walters came in for social media ridicule after his answer to a question (posed four times by the same person) at a public event Thursday evening in Norman was interpreted by some to mean the massacre should not be attributed to race.
The passage that seemed to confuse — or was "twisted," in Walters' opinion — came near the end of his response to a question about the massacre and critical race theory.
"I would say be judgmental of the issue, of the action, of the content of the character of the individual. Absolutely. But let's not tie it to the skin color and say the skin color determines it," Walters said.
Some said they understood Walters to mean skin color should be left out of discussions of the massacre.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters answers, “How does the Tulsa Race Massacre not fall under your definition of CRT?”— Ms. Valentine (@MsValentine13) July 7, 2023
He was asked 3 times by this point but the entire video is too long to share. pic.twitter.com/u0zZqnf7sf
Later, asked whether the Race Massacre should be taught in schools, Walters said: "The only way our kids have the ability to learn from history and continue to make this country the best country is to understand those times we fell short. A very clear, very direct understanding of those times. I will always support that. Our kids should know ... about the Tulsa Race Massacre. They absolutely should. There are (state academic) standards around that. I'll continually work for a more robust curriculum around these events.
"I don't want to hide any part of history. It all needs to be right there, very plain and very direct. It's very important."
Walters is among those who insist some schools and teachers try to inculcate the idea that white Americans are inherently racist because of the country's racist past. They refer to this as critical race theory, which is actually an advanced academic method for analyzing how and if racism remains embedded in the country's legal, social and economic systems. Many true CRT adherents see this systemic racism as a means of preserving the economic and political status quo.
Those who subscribe to "anti-CRT" rhetoric largely deny systemic racism still exists in the United States and tend to focus public attention on the notion that white kids are being taught to hate themselves.
Walters led the charge to lower Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation standing after a teacher complained about a diversity training session. Mustang Public Schools was also dinged.
The two incidents added to considerable concern about what is and isn't permissible under legislation passed two years ago as House Bill 1775 and Oklahoma State Department of Education administrative rules implemented as a result.
Ironically, given Walters' response to this latest controversy, critics have long accused him of doing exactly what he says happened Thursday night — creating crises where none exist.
"I would never tell a kid that because of the color of your skin, or your gender or anything else like that you are less of a person or inherently racist," Walters said during his response to Thursday's first question.
"That doesn't mean you don't deal with the actions of individuals. Oh, you can absolutely. Historically, you should. 'This was right. This was wrong. They did that for this reason.' But to say it was inherent because of their skin is where I say that is critical race theory, race defines a person. I reject that."
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…