Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma’s statewide elected superintendent of public instruction is continuing his campaign against Tulsa’s top educator.

In a video posted to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website on Thursday morning titled “The Real Crisis of Tulsa’s Failing Schools,” State Superintendent Ryan Walters blasts Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist for “negligence” and “leadership failures” during her years on the job.

“I will do whatever it takes to make sure that every student in Oklahoma has the opportunity to be successful. Unfortunately, many kids in Tulsa don’t get this opportunity in a district plagued with financial mismanagement and failing schools,” Walters said in a press release that coincided with the new video’s release. “The students of Tulsa and the City of Tulsa deserve one of the best school districts in the nation, and I fully believe TPS is capable of becoming that district, but we need immediate accountability and immediate improvement.”

Instead of including the Tulsa school district with the routine renewal of state accreditation for all public school districts in the state in July, Walters convinced Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointees on the Oklahoma State Board of Education to delay a decision until its next meeting, set for Aug. 24.

He said he needed more time for a “fact-finding mission,” and has said all options are on the table, including recommendations for a state takeover like the one newly underway in Houston and even non accreditation, which would halt state recognition of and funding for TPS.

Walters has focused on the number of TPS school sites that have long received failing grades on state school report cards, TPS student reading proficiency rates that fell from 21% in 2017-18 to 12.9% in 2021-22, and an embezzlement case involving donated grant funds and a now-former district administrator self-reported to law enforcement by TPS.

Just yesterday, Walters met with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum at city hall.

Bynum's take is that he would like to see the discussion surrounding Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation status move beyond a clash of personalities between Walters and Gist and instead focus on what can be done to ensure that Tulsa’s children are getting the best education possible.

The newly posted video uses TV news clips to create a timeline going back some 14 years showing how many "F" schools TPS has had. The clips date back to Gist’s predecessor, Keith Ballard, who was a staunch opponent of the state branding schools as failures when student test scores show strong correlation to student socio-economic status.

The clips are interspersed with this quote attributed to George Washington Carver: "Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom," and this quote attributed to Frederick Douglass: “Education means emancipation.”

More recent news clips feature Gist's frequent critics on the local school board, Jerry Griffin, Jennettie Marshall, and E'Lena Ashley.

Download the new Tulsa World News Mobile App