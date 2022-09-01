The governor’s education secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s chief of public schools called to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775.
Ryan Walters calls to revoke certification of Norman teacher who resigned over HB 1775
- Nuria Martinez-Keel Oklahoman
