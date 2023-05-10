OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Department of Education will not apply for federal grants that run counter to "Oklahoma values," according to documents the state's top education official has sent lawmakers.

The state agency says determining whether grants align with State Superintendent Ryan Walters' priorities is a key component of deciding whether to seek federal financial aid for schools.

State legislators from both sides of the aisle say they have more questions than answers after Walters, a conservative firebrand, provided a status report detailing where his agency stands on applying for federal grants.

"We are very diverse, and I can't allow myself to think that we're not going to apply for grants simply because of (political) buzzwords or because they would benefit people that look different or believe different things than our superintendent," Provenzano said. "That would be unethical not to support everyone with these federal dollars."

She and Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said they plan to reach out to the State Department of Education to seek clarity on the meaning of "Oklahoma values."

Martinez, the vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, asked Walters in a recent legislative hearing to provide lawmakers with information on federal education grants.

When asked to elaborate on the meaning of "Oklahoma values" and give examples of any grants the state may pass on, Walters' spokesman directed the Tulsa World to comments the superintendent made in the recent legislative hearing.

"I'm going to … ensure that every dollar that we accept is used for the best purpose for our parents, teachers and kids; that it is transparent so the taxpayers can see how the money is being spent; that there's no strings attached to those funds that make them ineffective and tie the hands of our districts in a way that's inappropriate," Walters said in the hearing.

On the campaign trail last year, Walters said he would reject federal funding for Oklahoma schools, but he quickly walked back those comments. He has since been critical of federal funding that he says has any “left-wing indoctrination” strings attached by the Biden administration.

The State Department of Education will receive $3.3 billion in federal grants in the current fiscal year, according to documents provided by the agency. Most of those grants were secured by Walters' predecessor, former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, lawmakers said.

Walters spokesman Justin Holcomb said the State Department of Education is not phasing out any grants applied for under Hofmeister's administration. The agency will continue to reapply for all of those grants so long as those federal funding streams remain available, he said.

"Whatever can be applied for will be applied for," Holcomb said.

Walters' office said it is pursuing three new grants related to school safety, helping students with disabilities and using education data systems to improve classroom outcomes. Oklahoma would get roughly $12.7 million in grant funds over three to five years if the applications are approved, Holcomb said.

Walters also said his administration will pursue grants related to financial transparency; student mental health; parental rights; teacher recruitment and retention; and improving students' reading and math proficiency and college and career readiness.

Martinez said he wants Walters to provide more information on grants for which his agency will apply and why his agency may pass on other grant opportunities. Martinez said he wants specifics beyond the rationale that a grant doesn't align with "Oklahoma values."

"Tell me what that means precisely," he said, noting that the phrase is vague and open to interpretation.

Among other things, the state receives federal grants to support special education programs, homeless students, school safety initiatives, and children in high-poverty and low-performing schools.

If the State Department of Education loses federal grant funding, lawmakers could be be left scrambling to fund certain programs with state dollars or those education programs could be canceled, Martinez noted.

Provenzano said some of her local districts still haven't received award letters for some routine grants that weren't included in the list of grants Walters sent to lawmakers.

"What grants are we not applying for? It's a big question mark," she said.