Rogers State University to offer chemical engineering degree

CLAREMORE — Rogers State University will become only the fourth institution in the state of Oklahoma to offer a degree in chemical engineering, it was announced Thursday.

The bachelor of science degree will be available beginning in the fall 2023 semester. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education voted to approve the program during the board's Dec. 9 meeting in Oklahoma City.

It is the first engineering degree offered at RSU. Classes initially will be available only on the university's Claremore campus, and students may apply at rsu.edu.

"What a great day in the life of our university; this is an exciting day for Rogers State, a historic day," RSU President Larry Rice said in a statement. "This will impact our students, our community and our many business partners. It is a game-changer for what we do and how we do it.

"Engineering is a big deal. It’s a difficult deal, but it’s what we’re meant to do to serve our clients in business and industry and give our students this kind of opportunity."

Maggie Froman-Knight, executive director of the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, said in a statement that "on behalf of CIEDA and its trustees, we’re so proud to celebrate our partners at Rogers State University."

"Our goal within the Claremore area is to recruit companies to come here and invest, but even more importantly, it’s to maintain and retain the companies that are already here and their employees," she said.

"Claremore’s had a rich history in the oil and gas sector, and in the past decade, in the aerospace industry. We know in the last three years alone, we have been limited by over 22% in submitting on potential projects. That means there are billions of dollars and potential jobs that northeast Oklahoma has lost out on, due to the inability to meet this workforce sector.

"So today, we’re very proud to be celebrating alongside our partners and look forward to a promising future."

Tulsa Ports Director David Yarbrough, an engineer himself, applauded the move.

"I understand that chemistry is life," he said in a statement. "There are many companies at the port that have chemicals as an end product, so it’s important for us to have a workforce. We need students to go to school in Oklahoma, to get jobs and to stay in Oklahoma. We’re very excited to partner with RSU in this endeavor."

In recent years, the university has heard from an increasing number of workforce development professionals and elected officials about the growing demand for chemical engineers in the region. As a result, RSU examined industry needs, economic impact and demand from prospective students in making the decision to pursue chemical engineering.

Employment statistics from 2020 estimated that Oklahoma had 2,220 employment opportunities for post-graduate chemical engineers in occupations including environmental engineering technologists and technicians, physical scientists, chemical technicians, environmental engineers and chemical engineers.

Post-graduation employment data for all engineering graduates from state colleges and universities from 2017-18 reflected median annual earnings of $63,642.