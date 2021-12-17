 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rogers Middle and High School see modified lockdowns as threats investigated
0 Comments
top story

Rogers Middle and High School see modified lockdowns as threats investigated

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Area school districts monitoring on Friday for TikTok challenge

Will Rogers Middle and High School was on modified lockdown Friday after a bomb threat and personal threats to two campus administrators were called in early Friday.

In a Friday morning email, Principal Nikki Dennis informed parents of the threats and said Tulsa Public Schools is collaborating with both campus police and the Tulsa Police Department to investigate the matter.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Under the terms of a modified lockdown, student movement in the hallways is limited and no one is allowed in the buildings other than students and staff. Additional security was at the midtown campus all day Friday, as well.

As of the close of business Friday, the threats were still under investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Less than 12 hours prior to the Rogers threats, TPS and other area school districts notified parents that they were monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday. What originally started as a challenge for students to skip school on Friday had morphed into encouraging students to jeopardize their schools’ safety.

No credible threats were reported Friday at any other TPS campuses or any of the suburban school districts. Friday was the last day of fall classes for multiple area school districts, including Tulsa, Union, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Sand Springs, Owasso and Bixby.

Featured video: TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

Teenage girls across the world have been seeking medical help for unexplained physical tics. Experts now believe the use of TikTok is to blame
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent
Education

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent

  • Updated

Without any public discussion or debate, the Broken Arrow school board voted Tuesday night to accept a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Janet Vinson and name Associate Superintendent Chuck Perry the district's next leader. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert