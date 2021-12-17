Rogers Middle and High School see modified lockdowns as threats investigated

Will Rogers Middle and High School was on modified lockdown Friday after a bomb threat and personal threats to two campus administrators were called in early Friday.

In a Friday morning email, Principal Nikki Dennis informed parents of the threats and said Tulsa Public Schools is collaborating with both campus police and the Tulsa Police Department to investigate the matter.

Under the terms of a modified lockdown, student movement in the hallways is limited and no one is allowed in the buildings other than students and staff. Additional security was at the midtown campus all day Friday, as well.

As of the close of business Friday, the threats were still under investigation.

Less than 12 hours prior to the Rogers threats, TPS and other area school districts notified parents that they were monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday. What originally started as a challenge for students to skip school on Friday had morphed into encouraging students to jeopardize their schools’ safety.