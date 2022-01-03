 Skip to main content
Rogers, McLain, Central to start semester in distance learning
Rogers, McLain, Central to start semester in distance learning

  Updated
McLain High School

McLain High School. 

 Tulsa World file

Due to staff absences, three Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be starting the second semester in distance learning.

TPS officials announced Monday afternoon that with one exception, McLain High School, Central Middle and High School and Will Rogers Middle and High School will all be in distance learning on Tuesday.

That lone exception is for McLain and Rogers students receiving Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services. In-person instruction will continue Tuesday as scheduled for those students.

According to a district spokeswoman, 15 Rogers faculty members have called in absent for Tuesday as of Monday afternoon. In addition, the 6-12 campus also has one vacant position. Meanwhile, McLain had nine faculty members call in absent and has two vacant positions. Six Central faculty members have called in absent and the school has six vacant faculty positions. 

Grab and go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside each school.

A decision about Wednesday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Education notebook
Education

Education notebook

Area school districts will resume classes throughout the week, with eight scheduled to welcome back students on Monday. Tulsa, Union and Broken Arrow are among the districts scheduled to start the second semester on Tuesday. 

