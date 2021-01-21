Rising COVID-19 cases within district prompt four Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning

When reached Thursday afternoon by phone, a spokesman for the district did not have a campus-by-campus breakdown of quarantine and isolation numbers available. All five BAPS campuses in distance learning are in ZIP codes designated by the Tulsa Health Department as Extreme Severe Risk II based on new active daily case rate for every 1,000 residents.

Catoosa Public Schools made a similar announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Its secondary sites started in distance learning on Thursday, while its elementary sites are scheduled to make the switch starting Monday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has been pushing publicly in press conferences and on his social media accounts for every Oklahoma school district to reopen classrooms to students whose parent wants the option.

Just last week, he even touted Broken Arrow's in-person offerings in criticizing Tulsa Public Schools' reliance on distance learning for much of the year.

"Broken Arrow were able to go to school for 66 days in the fall semester. The state’s largest high school found a way to get this done," he said.