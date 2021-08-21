Rising COVID-19 cases force some Oklahoma school districts to distance-learning pivot

A Tulsa private school has joined the ranks of schools switching to distance learning early in the year due to COVID-19.
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School started a two-week stint in distance learning on Friday after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced via social media.
A prekindergarten through eighth grade campus located at 1428 N. 67th East Ave., Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School started classes on Aug. 11.
As of Friday afternoon, COVID-19 has caused at least 14 schools and districts across Oklahoma to either stop in-person classes or, in the case of Anadarko’s Riverside Indian School, start the year in distance learning.
Among the districts that have had to make the switch already is Braggs Public Schools, located about 20 miles southeast of Muskogee. Citing rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the district moved to distance learning on Tuesday and was slated to return to in person instruction on Monday.
However, on Friday afternoon, Braggs officials announced that the district would remain in distance learning through Aug. 30 due to a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to data published on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, there are 546 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County.
Meanwhile, 30 minutes north of Braggs, Hulbert Public Schools brought its secondary students — and their masks — back to campus Friday after seven positive cases and more than 150 people in quarantine forced a three-day shift to distance learning.
In an effort to resume and maintain in-person instruction as long as possible, Hulbert’s school board voted Wednesday to require masks on campus for all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.
The move is in defiance of a recently enacted state law prohibiting any public school board from enacting a mask mandate unless its district is in an area with a state of emergency declaration from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
On Friday, a spokeswoman for Stitt clarified why the governor took exception to Hulbert’s policy after publicly praising the mask policies of Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Charter Schools.
“As long as kids have an option for five days a week in-person and as long as parents have choice, the governor has no issue,” Carly Atchison said. “School districts can use magic words all they want but as soon as they take away choices from parents, that’s when they are violating the law.”
According to a letter dated Thursday addressed to Hulbert parents, the district’s plan includes provisions for students who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons. Beyond that, the letter states that families who want to opt-out of the mask requirement for personal reasons are asked to switch to the district’s virtual option.
Calls to Superintendent Jolyn Choate’s office on Friday were not returned.
