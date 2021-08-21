Rising COVID-19 cases force some Oklahoma school districts to distance-learning pivot

Meanwhile, 30 minutes north of Braggs, Hulbert Public Schools brought its secondary students — and their masks — back to campus Friday after seven positive cases and more than 150 people in quarantine forced a three-day shift to distance learning.

In an effort to resume and maintain in-person instruction as long as possible, Hulbert’s school board voted Wednesday to require masks on campus for all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.

The move is in defiance of a recently enacted state law prohibiting any public school board from enacting a mask mandate unless its district is in an area with a state of emergency declaration from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Stitt clarified why the governor took exception to Hulbert’s policy after publicly praising the mask policies of Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Charter Schools.