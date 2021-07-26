Retired Catoosa school leader hired as interim superintendent

CATOOSA — A familiar face is coming back to lead Catoosa Public Schools.

Without debate or discussion, the Catoosa school board voted unanimously Monday night to hire former Superintendent Rick Kibbe as the district’s interim superintendent.

Catoosa’s current superintendent, Alicia O’Donnell, submitted her resignation on July 8. Her last day with the district is Sept. 2.

O’Donnell came to the district in July 2019 from Tishomingo Public Schools. Over the last two school years combined, more than 90 employees have left Catoosa Public Schools, prompting concerns from parents.

According to data from the state Department of Education, Catoosa’s enrollment dropped by 150 students during that period, as well.

Board President Jimmy Keeter cited the calendar as a primary factor behind the board’s decision to bring in an interim superintendent before O’Donnell’s departure. With teachers scheduled to report to work on Monday and classes starting Aug. 9, Kibbe will work with O’Donnell on a consultant basis during August.