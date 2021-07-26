 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired Catoosa school leader hired as interim superintendent
0 Comments

Retired Catoosa school leader hired as interim superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072721-tul-nws-kibbe-rick

Kibbe

CATOOSA — A familiar face is coming back to lead Catoosa Public Schools.

Without debate or discussion, the Catoosa school board voted unanimously Monday night to hire former Superintendent Rick Kibbe as the district’s interim superintendent.

Catoosa’s current superintendent, Alicia O’Donnell, submitted her resignation on July 8. Her last day with the district is Sept. 2.

O’Donnell came to the district in July 2019 from Tishomingo Public Schools. Over the last two school years combined, more than 90 employees have left Catoosa Public Schools, prompting concerns from parents.

According to data from the state Department of Education, Catoosa’s enrollment dropped by 150 students during that period, as well.

Board President Jimmy Keeter cited the calendar as a primary factor behind the board’s decision to bring in an interim superintendent before O’Donnell’s departure. With teachers scheduled to report to work on Monday and classes starting Aug. 9, Kibbe will work with O’Donnell on a consultant basis during August.

“As a board, your primary job is to have a qualified, certified superintendent on staff,” Keeter said. “We felt that the interim route would be the most logical choice at this time because it is hard to replace a superintendent.”

A public school educator with almost 40 years of experience, Kibbe retired from the Rogers County district in 2017 after 10 years at the helm. During his tenure, Catoosa became one of the first school districts in the area to implement 1:1 technology in the classroom when it started checking out MacBooks to middle school students in 2010.

A board member for the Catoosa Chamber of Commerce, Kibbe is currently the Zone 2 representative on Tulsa Technology Center’s Board of Education.

“My heart’s always been here for Catoosa,” Kibbe said. “I chose to retire in Catoosa and make it my home. I love Catoosa and this school and the community. If I can help, I will be here to help.”

Featured video: State Education Board adopts temporary rules on teaching race, gender in Oklahoma public schools

House Bill 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS magnet school to start early in '21-'22
Education

TPS magnet school to start early in '21-'22

  • Updated

Thoreau Demonstration Academy will start and end its instructional day earlier in 2021-2022. TPS confirmed Tuesday that the south Tulsa magnet middle school will start classes at 7:30 a.m. with students on campus as early as 7 a.m. three days per week for optional programs. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News