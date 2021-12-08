Resigned Epic board member answers questions about new 'whistleblower' allegations against school

The letter from Epic to parents states: “We are sorry that you have been blindsided by the media reports. Dr. Stehno submitted a letter to the media, the State Department of Education, and our authorizers at the same time that it was sent to our board. We have asked Dr. Stehno to share any evidence, and we have yet to receive any.

“Your leadership team and board are dedicated to making the news only when it is about the success of our students and our school. Moving away from the culture of our former management company is difficult, but we remain determined to change this culture for the better.

"We started with software and systems, and we have moved through the painful process of rightsizing the organization. Now, we are focused on ensuring that this organization maintains an environment of transparency and integrity.”

Stehno denies that she took any allegations to the media and said she has forwarded all information she had in her possession to the three official entities with authority over Epic Charter Schools.