Resigned Epic board member answers questions about new 'whistleblower' allegations against school

Current leaders at Epic Charter Schools are denying any wrongdoing amid allegations from a governing board member who just stepped down in protest over administrative bonuses and a reduction in force she said were unauthorized.
“Epic is investigating these claims. To date, we have not found evidence supporting the allegations,” states an unsigned letter from the school to Epic parents on Wednesday.
Investigations by state education officials and authorizers of Oklahoma’s largest charter school system were prompted by a host of allegations forwarded to them directly by Epic school board member Kathren Stehno.
Contacted by the Tulsa World on Wednesday afternoon, Stehno said she came to believe she had been given false, partial or misleading information by Paul Campbell, Epic’s board chairman, and Superintendent Bart Banfield in recent months to influence her decision-making as a board member.
Then, she said, she was approached recently by multiple “whistleblowers” from within Epic’s ranks of employees with allegations that Epic leaders had doled out high-dollar bonuses to a handful of top administrators without school board authorization and violated state law and school policy in the way it withdrew “a high percentage” of its students for truancy.
“I wanted to do what I could do to prevent it from continuing. And I would never have put myself through this if there had not been real evidence to back it up,” Stehno said.
In mid-November, Epic announced that it was conducting a “reduction in force” after losing 60% of the new students who enrolled there during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stehno’s resignation letter states that Epic has no policy in place for conducting a RIF and that the board received no advance notice or budget forecast of “dire budget conditions'' necessitating such an action, let alone a request for authorization.
She noted that among the employees terminated on Nov. 12 were Epic’s entire internal auditing team, which she said had raised red flags to Campbell, Banfield and a deputy superintendent in charge of human relations about unauthorized administrative bonuses.
She declined to tell the Tulsa World how many Epic employees received the bonus pay in question or the dollar amounts, saying she felt it was appropriate to share such specifics only with investigating authorities.
When the Tulsa World inquired why William Hickman, Epic’s longtime legal counsel who himself resigned recently, was listed in the document properties as the creator of the computer file containing her resignation letter, Stehno said she sought out his assistance in reviewing the letter before she sent it.
“This is all on me. People were coming to me and telling me this information,” she said. “I wrote it all in an email and sent it to him, and he put it in his document to edit for me. I asked him to make sure I was not writing something that would come against me later.”
Stehno said she did not pay Hickman for his help and did not know him before joining the Epic governing board in December 2020, but she said they developed a friendship from the board’s close work with him in the year since.
“I reached out (to him) for that letter purpose. Because his wife was one of the whistleblowers, of course, he’s going to be very loyal to his wife,” Stehno said, referring to Shelly Hickman, a former Epic former deputy superintendent who now works at John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City.
Stehno said she was dismayed to learn that the letter Epic distributed to parents on Wednesday seeks to discredit her by accusing her of leaking allegations to the news media.
The letter from Epic to parents states: “We are sorry that you have been blindsided by the media reports. Dr. Stehno submitted a letter to the media, the State Department of Education, and our authorizers at the same time that it was sent to our board. We have asked Dr. Stehno to share any evidence, and we have yet to receive any.
“Your leadership team and board are dedicated to making the news only when it is about the success of our students and our school. Moving away from the culture of our former management company is difficult, but we remain determined to change this culture for the better.
"We started with software and systems, and we have moved through the painful process of rightsizing the organization. Now, we are focused on ensuring that this organization maintains an environment of transparency and integrity.”
Stehno denies that she took any allegations to the media and said she has forwarded all information she had in her possession to the three official entities with authority over Epic Charter Schools.
“That was either misconstrued or false allegations that were put in a letter from Epic leadership to Epic families,” Stehno said. “I did not send my letter to any media — I never did that — but that’s what they’re telling the families. I would never have done that, and I don’t want to do anything to interfere in the investigations by the proper authorities.”
She added that she agreed to join Epic’s governing board in December 2020 “because I believed in the whole idea of Epic and allowing parents to have a choice and a voice in the curriculum and I could see it was not going to end well for Epic if it did not cut ties with EYS (Epic Youth Services).”
EYS is the for-profit school management company owned by Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
The use and handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in the years EYS managed the school is the subject of a years-long, ongoing criminal investigation and state investigative audit in 2020.
Just last month, Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd told a Tulsa audience about the matter: “This is far from over. The criminality of this cannot be ignored. There will be charges.”
Stehno told the Tulsa World: “I want Epic families and staff to know I am truly sorry I had to resign, but I will always support them in choosing Epic or whatever their choice is.
“Schools need to be the choice of the parents. I think every public school has that potential if they will put forth innovation and listen to the parents.”