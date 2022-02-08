'Reservation Dogs' crew to use Tulsa's former Park Elementary School building

The Reservation Dogs are coming to Red Fork.
Or at least their support crew is.
Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a short-term lease with Minim Productions at Monday night’s board meeting to use the former Park Elementary School while filming season two of the FX series “Reservation Dogs” in the area.
As approved, Minim Productions will pay the district $75,000 to use the building through June 30 for offices and storage space and to house production equipment. The lease could be extended later this year if there is interest from the production company.
The lease, which does not include any outdoor activity on the property, is contingent upon approval by the Tulsa Board of Adjustment.
Located at 3205 W. 39th St., Park was one of three westside schools shuttered in 2017 as part of an effort to offset a multimillion dollar budget shortfall. The building was added to the district’s surplus list in 2019 and is currently vacant.
During Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist said efforts were underway to try to include broadcast students at nearby Webster High School in some capacity.
Located one mile east of the Park campus, Webster has a digital media and broadcasting program that added a hands-on film component at the start of the current school year through a memorandum of understanding with the Film Institute of Oklahoma.
As designed, Webster students learn the skills needed to go to work on a film set right out of high school. Along with technical aspects, such as lighting, production design and rigging, the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma curriculum includes set safety, transferable soft skills and industry jargon.
“I’m just excited that one of our schools will be included in a nationally recognized television show,” board President Stacey Woolley said. “It makes me really excited not only to think that they’re giving back to the community by renting from Tulsa Public Schools but also that they’ll also be right by Webster High School, which has this amazing broadcast program.
“I’m really hoping that there will be some collaboration to get those students involved or at least give them a chance to check it out.”
