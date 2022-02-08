'Reservation Dogs' crew to use Tulsa's former Park Elementary School building

The Reservation Dogs are coming to Red Fork.

Or at least their support crew is.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a short-term lease with Minim Productions at Monday night’s board meeting to use the former Park Elementary School while filming season two of the FX series “Reservation Dogs” in the area.

As approved, Minim Productions will pay the district $75,000 to use the building through June 30 for offices and storage space and to house production equipment. The lease could be extended later this year if there is interest from the production company.

The lease, which does not include any outdoor activity on the property, is contingent upon approval by the Tulsa Board of Adjustment.

Located at 3205 W. 39th St., Park was one of three westside schools shuttered in 2017 as part of an effort to offset a multimillion dollar budget shortfall. The building was added to the district’s surplus list in 2019 and is currently vacant.

During Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist said efforts were underway to try to include broadcast students at nearby Webster High School in some capacity.