Reconsideration process draws Tulsa school board member's ire

A Tulsa Public Schools board member is pushing back on some of the administrative procedures used by the board and the district.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, Jennettie Marshall said that while she does not necessarily have a problem with KIPP Tulsa, she does have concerns about the administrative process being followed, including the possibility of district officials bringing items back before the board after they fail to pass the first time.

“What we have is an establishment of a process,” Marshall said. “If I don’t like the way a vote turns out, I’ll reintroduce it when I have enough board members who will vote for what I want.”

Marshall and two other board members voted to reject a recommendation from TPS administrators Monday night to renew the district’s agreement with KIPP Tulsa to operate University Prep High School in the former Mark Twain Elementary School building at 541 S. 43rd West Ave., through June 2026. The charter school campus is less than one mile outside of Marshall’s current board district.

With board member Judith Barba Perez absent Monday night, the renewal agreement vote ended in a 3-3 tie, which means it did not pass. A TPS spokeswoman confirmed after the meeting that the agreement will be brought back before the board.

A similar action was taken in July after 12 items on the consent agenda did not receive a majority of the votes cast. Those 12 items were approved at a special meeting three days later, with each one considered individually rather than as a group.

“What we have is a manipulation of the process to be accountable and transparent to the community,” Marshall said. “You deserve transparency. Our students deserve it. Our schools deserve it.”

KIPP Tulsa’s current agreements with Tulsa Public Schools run through June 30, 2023, and the high school can continue through that time. About 250 students attend its high school, and another 325 students attend its College Prep Middle School in the former E.W. Woods Elementary School building at 1661 E. Virgin St.

Previously, charter school agreements would come before the board twice — once as an information item and again on the action agenda. However, earlier this year, the board voted to change its meeting structure.

Along with eliminating the information agenda, contracts and other routine items are now on the consent agenda unless a board member requests that an item be moved.

KIPP Tulsa’s campuses are the first to come before the board for reauthorization since the structure change took effect.

“If Dr. Marshall requested that item be moved to (the action agenda), I’m confident that board leadership would have done that without hesitation,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said, noting that she thought board members had all the necessary information prior to the meeting. “That’s something that could have been handled.”

In July, KIPP Tulsa was one of two TPS charter partners to be accredited with a warning by the Oklahoma State Board of Education for not turning in required reports on time and exceeding the administrative cost cap allowed under state law. That information was not included in the packet provided to board members before Monday night’s meeting.

“That is relevant information that every board member should have received when we’re considering entering into a contract,” Marshall said.

Although the high school’s reauthorization did not pass, KIPP Tulsa’s middle school, which was listed separately on the agenda, was renewed through 2026 by a 4-2 count.

Darius Kirk, executive director of KIPP Tulsa, was at Monday night’s meeting but, with the renewals on the consent agenda rather than the action agenda, was not able to speak at the meeting about either item.

In an emailed statement, Kirk said all of the district’s board members are welcome to visit either KIPP Tulsa campus and that the staff would be prepared to answer board questions when the reauthorization agreement comes back up for consideration.

“For nearly two decades, KIPP has delivered a high-quality education for the children of North Tulsa. We value our partnership with Tulsa Public Schools and the Board of Education in this work. We know that the vote taken on our high school’s renewal application is not final and look forward to presenting to the board at their November meeting.”

Marshall said Wednesday that she has already scheduled a meeting with Kirk about the reauthorization agreements and her questions about the schools, including their accreditation status.

Jerry Griffin voted Monday night against the reauthorization of University Prep but in favor of renewing College Prep.

However, when asked Tuesday, he said he made a mistake and did not realize that he had voted to reauthorize one of the two KIPP Tulsa campuses.

College Prep’s three year reauthorization does come with additional stipulations, including making “statistically significant” improvements on math test scores in multiple grades for at least two of the three years covered by the renewal agreement and addressing the accreditation deficiencies laid out by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

