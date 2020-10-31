Reading Partners expanding to serve students in Jenks Public Schools

“The virtual platform allows our volunteers to connect with students in new and meaningful ways, safely from their home or office. In a year when young readers need all the support they can get, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back.”

Harlan said Reading Partners seeks to partner with schools featuring a high number of students who need extra assistance. Those in the first through fourth grades who read six months to 2.5 years behind their grade level will be eligible for the program. Initial efforts will focus on the large number of English language learners in the Jenks community.

Jenks Public Schools spokeswoman Bonnie Rogers said the district is excited to collaborate with Reading Partners.

“This partnership will provide another opportunity for community involvement in helping our students become better readers and learners,” Rogers said in a statement. “If not for Reading Partners, students participating in this program would miss out on this additional, excellent support.

“Due to COVID-19, the program is currently being carried out in a virtual setting, but we look forward to welcoming these trained, supportive volunteers into these schools when it is safer to do so.”