Reading Partners expanding to serve students in Jenks Public Schools

For the first time since the nonprofit organization’s emergence in Tulsa Public Schools, Reading Partners is expanding its volunteer tutoring services to another district.
Tulsa leaders of Reading Partners announced this week that Jenks East and Jenks Northwest elementary schools will receive tutors during the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year.
This is the first time the program has expanded since Reading Partners launched in 2013 through Tulsa Public Schools, where it now reaches students in 24 TPS locations. Founded in 1999, Reading Partners exists in 12 cities across the country.
“Jenks Public Schools has a demonstrated need for community support, and we are thrilled to partner with the principals, teachers, parents and students at Jenks East and Jenks Northwest Elementary Schools,” Reading Partners Executive Director Justin Harlan said in a news release. “The lives of these students and tutors alike will be impacted for years to come.”
Organizers are seeking volunteers to spend an hour each week reading to students through a new virtual platform called Reading Partners Connects.
Volunteers from BattleCreek Church were among the first to begin tutoring students at Jenks Northwest this semester.
“BattleCreek Jenks is excited to work with students in Jenks Public Schools through Reading Partners Connects,” said Amanda Sanderson, Connection Minister at BattleCreek’s Jenks Campus.
“The virtual platform allows our volunteers to connect with students in new and meaningful ways, safely from their home or office. In a year when young readers need all the support they can get, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back.”
Harlan said Reading Partners seeks to partner with schools featuring a high number of students who need extra assistance. Those in the first through fourth grades who read six months to 2.5 years behind their grade level will be eligible for the program. Initial efforts will focus on the large number of English language learners in the Jenks community.
Jenks Public Schools spokeswoman Bonnie Rogers said the district is excited to collaborate with Reading Partners.
“This partnership will provide another opportunity for community involvement in helping our students become better readers and learners,” Rogers said in a statement. “If not for Reading Partners, students participating in this program would miss out on this additional, excellent support.
“Due to COVID-19, the program is currently being carried out in a virtual setting, but we look forward to welcoming these trained, supportive volunteers into these schools when it is safer to do so.”
In addition to committing one hour per week, each volunteer must attend two virtual training sessions and complete a background check before being paired with a student. No prior teaching or tutoring experience is required.
Volunteers can sign up online at readingpartners.org/volunteer or call 918- 949-1979.
