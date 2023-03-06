Some Tulsa-area high school students will be getting a hands-on introduction to the aerospace industry.

On Monday, officials with Pryer Aerospace and Tulsa MET formally announced a partnership that will provide student internships for the school’s juniors and seniors, as well as resources for its developing entrepreneurship program.

Located at 6201 E. Virgin St., Tulsa MET is an application-based secondary alternative site that incorporates internships and job shadowing into its high school curriculum.

“That exposure is just amazing for our students,” interim Principal Jen Baugess said, noting that the company has even contributed materials for the school’s community garden and upcoming prom. “They (Pryer Aerospace employees) walked in from day one and have been like family. They have been the most helpful, wonderful people.”

Pryer Aerospace, at 2230 N. Sheridan Road, provides structural components, assemblies and kits for commercial, corporate and military aircraft. Its facility on North Sheridan Road is less than a mile from Tulsa MET’s campus, thus making it possible for students to walk between their internships and school rather than having to secure transportation.

Along with introducing students to the basics of the aerospace industry through manufacturing and office positions, the internship program will expose students to the job interview process, including getting feedback on how they did in order to improve for the future.

“It’s just a good opportunity for the kids to get introduced into a work environment and understand the rules and opportunities that go with that,” Pryer Aerospace CEO Jeff Landreth said.

For Tulsa MET junior Richard Tipton, who is interested in pursuing a career in aerospace, the internship opportunities are particularly intriguing.

“If I can get the opportunity to do something … that leads straight into a job after I graduate, that’s wonderful,” he said. “It is really important for us to have chances like this.”