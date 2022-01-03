Proposed Tulsa school board changes would alter agenda, comment rules

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education gave the public its first look at proposed changes to its meeting policies Monday night.

"We’re all going to be operating in a new space," board member Jennettie Marshall said. "As much information as we’re getting to grow in that space, … we need to empower our constituents to be able to grow in that space, as well."

As presented Monday night, the amendments call for eliminating the information agenda from board meetings' overall agendas and instead moving those items directly to either the consent agenda or the action agenda.

Regular meeting agenda drafts would be released 10 days prior to a meeting so the public could provide feedback to individual board members. The final agendas are currently released by 5 p.m. the Friday prior to Monday meetings.

An additional proposed amendment would allow for citizens' comments, or remarks about an item not on the agenda, only at the first regular meeting of each month. Public comments, or remarks about items on the agenda, would still be allowed at each regular meeting and would be moved to the top of the meeting. Currently, they are heard throughout the course of the night.