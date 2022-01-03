Proposed Tulsa school board changes would alter agenda, comment rules

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education gave the public its first look at proposed changes to its meeting policies Monday night.
"We’re all going to be operating in a new space," board member Jennettie Marshall said. "As much information as we’re getting to grow in that space, … we need to empower our constituents to be able to grow in that space, as well."
As presented Monday night, the amendments call for eliminating the information agenda from board meetings' overall agendas and instead moving those items directly to either the consent agenda or the action agenda.
Regular meeting agenda drafts would be released 10 days prior to a meeting so the public could provide feedback to individual board members. The final agendas are currently released by 5 p.m. the Friday prior to Monday meetings.
An additional proposed amendment would allow for citizens' comments, or remarks about an item not on the agenda, only at the first regular meeting of each month. Public comments, or remarks about items on the agenda, would still be allowed at each regular meeting and would be moved to the top of the meeting. Currently, they are heard throughout the course of the night.
The intent behind the proposed changes is part of a potential overhaul in how the board conducts its meetings in conjunction with its strategic plan that is slated to take effect in 2022-23.
The first meeting of each month would be used to address contracts, policies and other routine items requiring board approval. The second meeting would be focused solely on student outcomes and goals as laid out in the proposed strategic plan.
“The reason that we are trying to condense things … is because we want to show people how invested we are in those goals and guard rails from our strategic plan,” board President Stacey Woolley said. “We want to get to where we’re spending half of our time each month on those goals and guard rails. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want to see better literacy rates for our kids or our kids receiving more credentials when they’re graduating.”
Despite the board’s stated intent, the proposed amendments received a chilly reception from several meeting attendees, including Darryl Bright. The president and founder of the education advocacy group Citizens United for a Better Educational System, Bright called the proposal convoluted and questioned why the board is considering changing its meeting format.
“When we have the information agenda, we can give you feedback about our concerns,” he said. “With this, you have no time to understand what I’m saying or complaining about or patting you on the back about because you left that step out.”
The proposed changes will come back before the board for a final vote at a later meeting.
Bonuses: In other business, without discussion or debate, the board approved using a portion of the district's federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide a $1,000 retention bonus for school-based certified employees and a $750 bonus for school-based support staff, such as paraprofessionals, teacher assistants and clerks. Those bonuses are scheduled to be paid in February.
The board also approved accepting a donation from the Cherokee Nation to provide a $500 stipend for 44 before- and after-care employees across the district. Those payments are scheduled to go out later in January.