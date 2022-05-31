Proposed OU polytechnic school in Tulsa part of a growing national trend, officials say

Modeled after similar schools emerging around the country, a new polytechnic school planned for Tulsa is expected to follow their example and help meet the increasing demand for workers in critical STEM fields.

“What we hope to do is create really a transformative experience,” said Tomas Diaz de la Rubia, University of Oklahoma vice president for research and partnerships, of the plan for OU Polytechnic Institute.

The idea for the new school, to be located in Tulsa, was first revealed by OU President Joseph Harroz at the May OU Board of Regents meeting.

It still must be approved by the OU Board and then the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, but that approval is expected.

OU Polytechnic, which will offer bachelor’s and graduate degree programs, “really represents a new approach in applied engineering and technology education, a very experiential, project-based learning approach,” said Diaz de la Rubia.

He said a “tight partnership” between the institute and private sector companies will be key.

“Industries are part of creating the curriculum,” he said. “And they’re part of teaching the curriculum, in terms of internships and all kinds of other opportunities for the students.”

Diaz de la Rubia said the idea came out of the university’s strategic planning process, which in early 2020 began to take a serious look at OU’s investment in Tulsa. OU officials met with state and Tulsa-area leaders, as well as companies.

“We started thinking about how the university could play a unique role in the Tulsa area,” he said.

“More and more, with the entrepreneurs and companies that we talked to, you really got the sense that there’s a need for this type of education, where the students have the experience and training that gets them ready to go into the workforce immediately.”

OU Polytechnic “is also going to be a big attractor to companies from outside to come and locate here,” he said.

A great example of what the school could do for the Tulsa area and region, Diaz de la Rubia said, is what Indiana has experienced with Purdue Polytechnic Institute.

A model for what OU is planning, “it now has over 5,000 students, and graduates almost 1,000 a year,” said Diaz de la Rubia, who was with Purdue University before OU and saw its success firsthand.

“The graduates have job placements before they graduate, and they come out with very high, very competitive salaries in the high-tech industries.”

The state of Indiana has benefited in multiple ways, he added.

“A lot of the students — because their education is tied very intimately, very closely to local companies — when they graduate they tend to go work in these companies,” he said. “So they stay in the state.”

That includes students from Indiana as well as from outside of it, he said.

“It attracts students from all over the country, and many of them also end up staying in the state after they graduate because they are working so closely with the companies locally. So you end up with a ‘Brain Gain.’”

The state’s higher education chancellor, Allison Garrett, who has spoken about Oklahoma’s worker shortage in areas requiring higher education, said the OU plan is good news.

“Data from the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development show that by 2028, 66 of Oklahoma’s 100 critical occupations will require an associate’s degree or higher,” she said. “Our public colleges and universities work diligently to develop innovative partnerships and academic programs to meet workforce needs and accelerate degree completion. We look forward to reviewing the University of Oklahoma’s proposal for academic offerings in technology fields.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he couldn’t be happier about the plan.

“Tulsa’s workforce continues to get better and better educational opportunities because of investments like this one,” he said. “I want to thank OU President Harroz and the entire team at OU for realizing that Tulsa is a city on the rise in multiple different industries, and for funding the types of programs that educate our youth for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The project also has support from philanthropic partners, including the George Kaiser Family Foundation, BOK Financial and others.

The OU Regents will vote on the proposal at their June 21-22 meeting.

Once its approved, a search will begin for a director and faculty members.

The institute will be located on the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center campus, where it will prepare students for jobs in areas such as telehealth, autonomous technology, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and software engineering.

Diaz de la Rubia said, “We’re excited about it. We’re committed to it. We’re looking forward to making a difference for students, for industries, for companies in the Tulsa region.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.